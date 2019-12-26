38% of ‘Survivor’ fans can’t wait until ‘Winners at War,’ even if 12% thought ‘Island of the Idols’ was ‘the worst season ever’ [POLL RESULTS]

You can’t say that the recently completed 39th season of CBS’ enduring reality show “Survivor” didn’t lack for drama — even if much of it was the result of questionable behavior beyond the normal routine of the show.

Top most was the inappropriate touching accusations by Kellee Kim against Dan Spilo, a bad situation made worst when the network and the producers dragged their feet on fully addressing the matter. That allowed two female contestants to exploit the situation to get ahead in the game by telling castaway Janet Carbin that they had problems with Dan, too, and lied about planning to vote him out at the next tribal council.

The #MeToo issues certainly undercut the theme of the season — having former champs Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine act as undercover mentors to the players while cutely hiding out on another island. That is especially true given how Dan was allowed to hang around until the penultimate episode, which resulted in a downer of a reunion show when Dan’s main victim Kellee finally got to fully speak her mind — with lawyer in tow — while host Jeff Probst apologized to her and the viewers.

For those reasons and others, we asked “Survivor” watchers how they felt about the “Island of the Idols” season, including whether the deck was stacked against female contestants winning as well as how the show handled an overly touchy-feely male player.

That led to 12% of respondents declaring Season 39 as the worst season ever and 19% saying that there should have been an all-female final three. Instead, Tommy Sheehan won Sole Survivor with Dean Kowalski as the runner-up and Noura Salman coming in third. A full 18% thought that the show’s handling of the Dan situation was reprehensible and made it more difficult for women who were still in the game.

For a reality contest that revels in villains who often stoop to deceit and questionable actions in order to take advantage of other players and get ahead, it makes sense that 12% fear that now a post-Dan monitor of contestant behavior will be nearby each season might put a crimp in the fun of the show.

The fact that there was maybe too much reality in Season 39 reflecting both social issues even beyond inappropriate touching, including topics about race and ethnic backgrounds, that was enough to cause 4% to drop “Survivor” from the must-see viewing.

But have no fear CBS. A full 38% can’t wait until Season 40 — titled “Winners at War” — arrives on Feb. 12, 2020 with 20 past champs including Ethan Zohn, Parvati Shallow, Yul Kwon, Natalie Anderson, Tyson Apostol as well as Queen Sandra, Boston Rob and his now-wife and fellow winner Amber Mariano.

