How the ‘1917’ cast kept things light on the set of the war movie

If you’ve seen Sam Mendes’ “1917,” you’ll know that it’s a serious film – in terms of both subject matter and awards potential. And if you haven’t seen it yet, a quick glance at one of the film’s trailers tells you all you need. It’s tense, to say the least. And shooting it, by all reports, was even more so thanks to those long takes (which lasted up to nine minutes) in an attempt to present the final film as one single shot.

So how did the “1917” cast keep things light between takes?

While they didn’t keep a joke tally of mistakes like the “Birdman” cast did (another film presenting the picture as a single shot using impressively long takes), the actors did readily recall about who made the most slip-ups. “I probably made the most mistakes,” says Dean Charles-Chapman. “My character, Blake, had a lot of props to deal with.”

Director Sam Mendes, however, interjects: “I think Andrew Scott in his only scene made more mistakes than anyone else in the entire production,” he laughs. “We had lighter-gate with Andrew.” Apparently, Scott, whose character Lieutenant Leslie has to walk, talk, light and smoke a cigarette during his scene – as well as handle a flare amongst other props – just could not get the hang of the lighter.

“I’ve never smoked! Not on stage, not in real life, I’ve never, ever smoked so I’ve never used a cigarette lighter before,” Scott says, defending himself. “I just couldn’t do it. I had so many props in that scene!”

“He’s not been acting for very long,” quips Mendes. It’s telling that Scott’s charm brings the biggest laughs to the press conference, while his scene in the film is one of the few that brings some welcome comic relief.

Producer Pippa Harris, whose past collaborations with Mendes include 2006’s “Jarhead” and 2009’s “Revolutionary Road,” adds that the crew had a “go to work dressed as Roger Deakins day” in order to lighten the mood. “All the crew turned up wearing the regulation white shirt and blue jeans to see whether Roger would notice,” tells Harris.

Cinematographer Deakins was none the wiser. “I didn’t notice all day until the very end. My eyesight isn’t very good.”

