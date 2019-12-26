Could ‘1917’ pull off an upset at the Golden Globes? One Expert says yes

Could “1917” win Best Film Drama at the Golden Globes? It’s an underdog in our odds as of this writing based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, but one of the Expert journalists we’ve polled, Scott Mantz (Collider), thinks it will upset. As odd as it might sound, that would be a little like “Bohemian Rhapsody‘s” upset victory last year.

“The Irishman” currently gets leading odds of 17/5. It has five nominations overall including nominations for writing (Steven Zaillian) and directing (Martin Scorsese). Following close behind is “Marriage Story” with odds of 39/10; it has six nominations overall, more than any other film. Meanwhile, “1917” only has three nominations. In addiction to the top category it’s up for Sam Mendes‘s directing and Thomas Newman‘s score.

But the two front-runners are all missing something that calls into question how much support they really have from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that decides the Globes. Robert De Niro was snubbed for “The Irishman” even though he plays the title character. And Noah Baumbach was overlooked for his “Marriage Story” direction (though he was nominated for his writing).

Granted, “1917” doesn’t have a writing nomination either, and it doesn’t have any acting nominations. But it’s a very technical movie at an awards show without very many technical categories. Maybe it would have been the nominations leader if the Globes recognized, say, cinematography, production design and sound.

Just look at “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which only had two Globe nominations last year — Best Film Drama and Best Film Drama Actor (Rami Malek). But it won both of them, and in the top category it beat films that were nominated for writing (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) and directing (“A Star is Born”).

After that precedent there’s certainly nothing about “1917’s” nominations count that would rule it out of a win in the top race, and the fact that “1917” is a fundamentally British story — a race against time through the trenches of World War I — against mostly American films might especially appeal to the HFPA this year.

Of course, the main difference between “Bohemian” and “1917” is that the earlier film was already making money hand over fist by the time the Globes rolled around. “1917” doesn’t officially open until Christmas. So the closer comparison to “Bohemian Rhapsody” might be “Joker,” which was also a critically divisive film and also made money hand over fist (more than $1 billion globally).

And “Joker” over-performed, earning a surprise nomination for director Todd Phillips in addition to its bids for its score, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix and Best Film Drama. Either way, this year’s race is far from a done deal.

Either way, this year's race is far from a done deal.