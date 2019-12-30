Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins on the difficulties of shooting the WWI epic ‘1917’

Sam Mendes’ “1917” is at once both a personal tale (the film is dedicated to his grandfather) and a technical marvel, But the director regards it as the outcome of true collaboration beginning with his script, which he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.“90% of the first-person accounts of the war are accounts of things like the Somme, which really are only a hundred yards of land,” Mendes explains. “One of the reasons the first world war is not as represented in movies as the second is the very nature of the war, that it was quite static.”

He overcame this cinematic challenge “when I found this very specific moment in the spring of 1917 when the Germans retreated. Suddenly this land that they were fighting over was abandoned. There seemed to be a story possible to tell – this epic journey that we could take. That was the moment that I actually started writing it with some enthusiasm.”

Even, then, however, there was still a long, very muddy road ahead to trudge through. “Sam sent me the script and on the front cover, it said ‘envisioned as a single shot’ and my wife and I looked at each other and thought ‘that must be a typo,’” recalls cinematographer Roger Deakins, who is likely to take home his second Oscar in as many years. He won last year for “Blade Runner 2049” after 13 losses.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

“I’ve never had as much anxiety as I did doing some of the shots for this,” Deakins readily admits. “But also the thrill, too, because after some of the shots, which are seven or eight minutes with complicated moves and specifications, where we got it right, everybody looked at each other and high-fived and it was a real high.”

Inevitably, though, not all of the takes ended on a high, with mistakes a larger threat to these long shots than they would have been on a regular shoot. “You can have seven minutes of magic and then if someone trips, or a lighter doesn’t work, or if someone forgets just half a line, then none of that take is useful,” admits Mendes, who won Best Director for “American Beauty” in 2000, his only Oscar nomination. “But what we spent the most time trying to balance and work out was that combination of great precision with the camera and spontaneity in front of the camera so it doesn’t feel over-rehearsed and therefore unnatural. That was hard.”

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.