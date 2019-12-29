Things are looking good for ‘1917’ composer Thomas Newman to finally break his Oscar curse

There’s no other way to say it: Thomas Newman is cursed at the Oscars. The renowned music composer has received a whopping 14 Academy Award bids throughout his career (see photo gallery above), but has yet to win. Now that he’s been honored with nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice for scoring “1917,” Universal’s one-take World War I epic directed by Sam Mendes, can he finally break his Oscar curse?

“1917” takes place in northern France during the first World War, as two young soldiers (played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) are tasked with delivering a message that would prevent their countrymen from stepping into a trap. In almost real time, we follow the men as they race across enemy territory, encountering various obstacles — both human and otherwise — along their journey.

Since the movie is designed to be told in one continuous shot from cinematographer Roger Deakins, Newman’s pulse-pounding score often serves as a form of editing. The music cuts off during dramatic cues, ramps up in battle scenes and, in one breathtaking moment, becomes almost operatic as MacKay runs through ruins to escape enemy flares. While “1917” doesn’t have the type of score you find yourself humming along to, its atmospheric music most definitely gets under your skin.

Three of Newman’s 14 Oscar nominations came for scoring Mendes films — “American Beauty” (1999), “Road to Perdition” (2002) and “Skyfall” (2012) — with “1917” poised to become his fourth. As of this writing, “1917” is in first place to win Best Score at the 2020 Oscars, according to Gold Derby’s official racetrack odds. Rounding out the list of likely nominees are “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Marriage Story,” which happens to be scored by Newman’s cousin Randy Newman.

Even though Thomas Newman has yet to take home an Oscar of his own, he does have six Grammys on his mantel for “American Beauty” (score), “Six Feet Under” (composition and arrangement), “WALL-E” (songwriting and arrangement) and “Skyfall” (score). He’s also an Emmy winner for the “Six Feet Under” main title theme music.

