2020 Oscar nominations: How many votes do you need in each of the 24 categories?

Every December, the academy updates its branch totals in anticipation of voting for Oscar nominations, which kicks off this year on January 2 and runs just six days until January 7. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 13 and the 92nd annual Academy Awards take place on February 9.

This year, a record 8,469 academy members can take part in deciding the Oscars. That is up by 567 from last year’s total tally of 7,902 members and by 1,209 from those who voted on the 2018 Oscars. It is almost 45% more than the 5,856 voters who were eligible to take part in 2014. This uptick in membership is the result of the decision by the academy to do away with the cap that allowed only for replacement of those members who had died or declined to renew.

We know the introduction of online voting has increased participation to record levels. Assuming all academy members take part in the process, we can calculate the “Initial Magic Number” of votes needed for a nomination in the various categories.

Seven categories — Animated Feature, International Feature, Makeup & Hairstyling, Visual Effects, and the three Shorts (Animated, Documentary, Live-Action) — require attendance at special screenings and those various methods of nomination are detailed at the bottom of this post.

For all other categories except Best Picture (which can have up to 10 nominees and uses a different method of counting), this “Initial Magic Number” is calculated by dividing the number of ballots cast by six and adding one (i.e., if five contenders each get this number of first-place votes, it is mathematically impossible for a sixth to do so — read a detailed description of this method of counting).

BEST PICTURE

All 8,469 members can cast ballots for Best Picture

“Initial Magic Number”: 770

Five branches vote only in this race (and can take part in the selection process for Animated Feature and Foreign-Language Feature if they so choose):

Casting Directors Branch: 128 members (up from 117)

Executive Branch: 591 members (up from 527)

Marketing and Public Relations Branch: 514 members (up from 455)

Members-At-Large: 378 members (up from 338)

Producers Branch: 583 members (up from 552)

These branches total 2,194 members and mean that 26% of the academy roster have no Academy Awards category to call their own. Last year, 1,989 members were Oscar orphans.

BEST ACTOR, BEST ACTRESS, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Actors Branch: 1,324 members (up from 1,305)

“Initial Magic Number”: 221

BEST DIRECTOR

Directors Branch: 526 members (up from 519)

“Initial Magic Number”: 88

BEST SOUND EDITING, BEST SOUND MIXING

Sound Branch: 503 members (down from 506)

“Initial Magic Number”: 84

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY, BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Writers Branch: 485 members (up from 445)

“Initial Magic Number”: 81

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Documentary Branch: 486 members (up from 400)

“Initial Magic Number”: 82

Each branch member receives DVD screeners of the 159 entries and is assigned to watch one-fifth of these but encouraged to view as many as they can. Members list their top 15 picks on a preferential ballot and those results are compiled and produce a short list of 15 contenders. All members are encouraged to watch the films on this list that they have not yet seen and cast preferential ballots with their top five choices.

BEST SCORE, BEST SONG

Music Branch: 345 members (up from 331)

“Initial Magic Number”: 58

A reminder list of the eligible scores and a DVD with excerpts of the eligible songs is sent to the branch members. Members list their top picks on a preferential ballot and those results are compiled and produce a short list of 15 contenders in each category.

BEST FILM EDITING

Film Editors Branch: 345 members (up from 323)

“Initial Magic Number”: 58

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Designers Branch: 343 members (up from 321)

“Initial Magic Number”: 58

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cinematographers Branch: 273 members (up from 264)

“Initial Magic Number”: 46

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Costume Designers Branch: 154 members (up from 153)

“Initial Magic Number”: 26

Seven categories have special rules as detailed below:

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Voting on this award is restricted to academy members from any branch who volunteer to be on the screening committee and attest to having watched the 32 entries. Members rank their top five choices and a multi-step system of counting winnows the various contenders down to the final five nominees.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT, BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

Short Films and Feature Animation Branch: 740 members (up from 659)

Voting on these two awards is done in two stages. First, branch members who volunteer to be on the screening committees watched the animated and live-action shorts submitted; there were 92 and 191 entries respectively. Members scored each film from 6 (poor) to 10 (excellent) and the 10 highest ranked above 7.5 go on to the second stage. All members of the branch are invited to screenings of these 10 semi-finalists and a preferential ballot will determine the five nominees.

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Documentary Branch: 486 members (up from 400)

Voting on this award is done in two stages. First, branch members who volunteered to be on the screening committee watched the 96 documentary shorts submitted. Members scored each film from 6 (poor) to 10 (excellent) and the 10 highest ranked above 7.5 go on to the second stage. All members of the branch will be invited to screenings of these 10 semi-finalists and a preferential ballot will determine the five nominees.

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Voting on this award is restricted to academy members from any branch who volunteer to be on the screening committee and watch upwards of a dozen of the 91 submissions for Foreign Language Film over a two-month period. They scored them from 6 to 10 and their top seven vote-getters will made it to the next round, as will three films added by the 20 members of the executive committee. Those who can attest to seeing all the semi-finalists can vote for the final five nominees. The entire academy membership will get screeners of the five nominated films and can vote for the winner.

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Makeup & Hairstyling Branch: 206 members (up from 189)

Nominations are determined in two stages. First, upwards of 15 members of the branch who attend special screenings cast preferential ballots with the top 10 vote-getters moving on to the second stage. Those members from the first stage and any other members who either attend screenings of excerpts from these 10 semi-finalists or attest that they have seen them cast preferential ballots and the top five films are nominated.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Visual Effects Branch: 545 members (up from 497)

The executive committee of the branch determines the 10 semi-finalists. All members of the branch are invited to a screening of excerpts from these 10 films at which potential nominees may discuss their work. Ballots are counted using a system of re-weighted range voting to determine the five nominees.

