2020 Oscar nominations: Voting and ballot counting explained in three easy steps

We are just days away from the beginning of the voting period for Oscar nominations. On January 2, 2020 ballots will be available online. Voting runs through January 7, with nominations announced six days later on January 13.

While the Best Picture nominees are determined by a different complicated counting method, the contenders in acting, directing, writing and the craft categories (except makeup/hairstyling and visual effects) will be selected under the preferential system that has been in place for years.

To illustrate how that system works, let’s apply it to last year’s Best Actress race.

Between our experts (journalists who cover this beat year-round), website editors and readers like you, we cast 8,633 nomination ballots for Best Actress. (By comparison, the actors branch of the academy had 1,305 members last year.) As per the preferential system, we sorted these ballots by first choice and only those women listed at the top of at least one ballot continued on in the process.

There are five nominees for Best Actress. In our scenario, the initial threshold — i.e., magic number — for a nomination was set at 1,439 votes (i.e., 8,633 divided by 6 and rounded up). If each of five women reaches this cut-off, they will account for 7,195 votes, making it mathematically impossible for a sixth actress to get more than 1,438 votes.

Glenn Close (“The Wife”) had 3,440 first place votes and earned a bid (as she did in the actual nominations). Usually, these ballots would be set to one side at this point.

However, this newly minted nominee was so popular that she reaped at least 20% more first place votes than needed to be nominated — in our scenario that is 1,727 votes — thus triggering the surplus rule (Best Picture balloting invokes the surplus rule with a 10% excess). The rationale for this rule is to ensure that someone can vote for a hugely popular contender without fear that their ballot doesn’t matter.

When this happens, the ballots for this nominee are apportioned as follows: a share goes to the nominee such that they reach the needed number for a nomination and the remaining share goes to the actress below her on the ballot who is still in the running and not yet nominated.

Close only needed 1,439 first-place votes to reach the initial threshold so each of her 3,440 votes is apportioned with .418 of the vote staying with her and .582 going to the actress listed in second place, assuming she got at least one first-place vote from someone to remain eligible and is not already deemed to be a nominee. Those fractional votes are the equivalent of 2,001 ballots in all.

Lady Gaga (“A Star is Born”) had 2,507 first-place votes. As with Close, that haul triggered the surplus rule, with a split of .573 for Gaga and .423 for the second-place choice.

And so ends round one with two of the five slots filled.

Before beginning round two, a new second threshold needs to be calculated based on the ballots remaining in the process and the number of nominees still left to be determined.

We started with 8,633 ballots and have removed 5,947 [3,440 (Close) + 2,507 (Gaga)] leaving 2,686.

As there are three spots left, we divide these 2,686 ballots by four and round up giving us a new second threshold of 672. If three actresses each got this many votes they would account for 2,016 votes, leaving only 670 in play.

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) had 928 votes initially and would have become the third nominee at this stage.

Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”) came into this round with 81 first-place votes. Perhaps she received enough of the fractional votes from the surplus rule applied to those ballots listing Close and Gaga first to reach this new threshold to become the fourth nominee, as she was in actuality.

Before beginning round three, a new third threshold is calculated. We remove Colman’s 928 ballots and Aparicio’s 81 from the 2,686 that were in play, leaving a new total of 1,677. With one spot left, we divide that by two and round up for a new third threshold of 839. If one actress achieves this, there will only be 838 votes in play.

At this point, the accountants redistribute the ballots of the actress with the fewest first-place votes to the next actress further down on the ballot who is still in search of a nomination.

The accountants look on each of these ballots for the next highest-ranked actress still in the running. This will be done with the ballots of each actress who has the least first-place votes until someone reaches the new threshold of 839.

The eventual fifth nominee was Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), who started with just 52 votes. That was fewer than both Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) who had 60 and Toni Collette (“Hereditary”) at 55.

While the Best Picture champ is determined by a version of this preferential system, the winners of the other races are those that top the popular vote — i.e, a voter chooses just one of the nominees and the Oscar goes to the that nominee with the most votes.

