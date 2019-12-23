Are all 14 performers with Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and SAG Awards nominations locks at the Oscars?

Seven lead and seven supporting players reaped bids with all three of the top Academy Awards precursor prizes: SAG, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice. Let’s take a closer look at each of these four acting races by examining who has run the board so far and who could still pull off a surprise on Oscar nominations morning.

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Comedy at Globes)

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

These are the top three contenders according to our Oscar experts. Fourth place goes to critics’ darling Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) who was overlooked by the SAG Awards while Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”), who was snubbed by both the Globes and SAG, is in fifth.

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

This slate ranks as our top four Oscar contenders. Fifth place is currently a tie between Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”) who were both snubbed by SAG in favor of Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”) who had been overlooked by the Globes.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

These four fellows are all expected to reap Oscar bids; our current fifth place contender is Globe and Critics’ Choice nominee Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”) who was left out of the SAG line-up. That last slot with the guild awards went to Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”) who had been snubbed by those other two precursors.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

These are our top three contenders. Fourth and fifth place go to Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Shuzhen Zhao (“The Farewell”) respectively. They both reaped bids with the Critics’ Choice Awards but were spurned by the Globes in favor of Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell) and Annette Bening (“The Report) and by SAG for Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”) and Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”).

Don't be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until just before nominees are announced on January 13.