2020 Oscars: 344 films in contention for Best Picture

A whopping 344 feature films are eligible to contend for Best Picture at the Oscars this year; that is off by three from the record set last year. The academy released the list of movies that qualified for the Academy Awards by playing in a LA county theater for at least seven straight days this calendar year. Each of these films must be at least 40 minutes in length and have been screened theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.

Last year’s record of 347 entries eclipsed the 2018 benchmark by six films. That in turn was up over the 336 films submitted in 2017. In 2016, there were 305 entries, which was down from the previous record high of 2015 with 323 films. That was the first time that the three hundred movie mark was breached.

When the Oscars expanded the Best Picture field to a maximum 10 nominees in 2010, there were 274 films submitted. After a drop down to 248 the following year, there has been a steady uptick in the number of films entered, going from 265 in 2012 to 282 in 2013 and 289 in 2014.

The reminder list, which is available on the academy website, catalogs the films in alphabetical order from “Abominable” to “Zombieland: Double Tap.” It also includes the names of the key actors and actresses in each movie.

