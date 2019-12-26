2020 Oscars calendar of key dates: BAFTAs voting ends December 30, nominations on January 7

bafta-oscar-statues
BAFTA/AMPAS

Members of the British Academy of Film and Television Academy only have until December 30 to cast their nominations ballots for the 73rd annual BAFTA Awards. The window for voting opened on Dec. 12. The slate of contenders will be revealed on January 7, just hours before voting for Oscar nominations closes.

The BAFTAs will be handed out in London on Sunday, February 2. That is two days before the deadline for academy members to cast their final ballots. The 92nd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, February 9.

Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2000 to take place before the Oscars, these kudos have foreseen eight of the 18 Best Picture Oscar winners. The British academy previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And they got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014).

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

DECEMBER
Dec. 30 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
Dec. 30 – Golden Globes: Final Voting Closes

JANUARY
Jan. 1 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 2 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens
Jan. 2 – ASC Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 2 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 2 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 3 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 3 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 3 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 3 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 4 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 5 – Golden Globes

Jan. 6 – VES Awards: Film Nominations Announced
Jan. 6 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced
Jan. 6 – ACE Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 6 – DGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 6 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced
Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 7 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 8 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 9 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards

Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards
Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards
Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards
Jan. 19 – SAG Awards

Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards
Jan. 25 – ASC Awards
Jan. 25 – CAS Awards
Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 –  CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards
Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

FEBRUARY
Feb. 1 – ADG Awards
Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

