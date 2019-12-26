2020 Oscars calendar of key dates: BAFTAs voting ends December 30, nominations on January 7

Members of the British Academy of Film and Television Academy only have until December 30 to cast their nominations ballots for the 73rd annual BAFTA Awards. The window for voting opened on Dec. 12. The slate of contenders will be revealed on January 7, just hours before voting for Oscar nominations closes.
The BAFTAs will be handed out in London on Sunday, February 2. That is two days before the deadline for academy members to cast their final ballots. The 92nd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, February 9.
Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2000 to take place before the Oscars, these kudos have foreseen eight of the 18 Best Picture Oscar winners. The British academy previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And they got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014).
All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.
DECEMBER
Dec. 30 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
Dec. 30 – Golden Globes: Final Voting Closes
JANUARY
Jan. 1 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 2 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens
Jan. 2 – ASC Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 2 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 2 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 3 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 3 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 3 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 3 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 4 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 5 – Golden Globes
Jan. 6 – VES Awards: Film Nominations Announced
Jan. 6 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced
Jan. 6 – ACE Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 6 – DGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 6 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 7 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes
Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced
Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced
Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 7 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 8 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 9 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards
Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards
Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced
Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 17 – ACE Awards
Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 18 – PGA Awards
Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards
Jan. 19 – SAG Awards
Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 25 – Annie Awards
Jan. 25 – ASC Awards
Jan. 25 – CAS Awards
Jan. 25 – DGA Awards
Jan. 28 – CDG Awards
Jan. 29 – VES Awards
Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1 – ADG Awards
Feb. 1 – WGA Awards
Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards
Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes
Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 9 – Oscars
