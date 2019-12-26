2020 Oscars calendar of key dates: BAFTAs voting ends December 30, nominations on January 7

Members of the British Academy of Film and Television Academy only have until December 30 to cast their nominations ballots for the 73rd annual BAFTA Awards. The window for voting opened on Dec. 12. The slate of contenders will be revealed on January 7, just hours before voting for Oscar nominations closes.

The BAFTAs will be handed out in London on Sunday, February 2. That is two days before the deadline for academy members to cast their final ballots. The 92nd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, February 9.

Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2000 to take place before the Oscars, these kudos have foreseen eight of the 18 Best Picture Oscar winners. The British academy previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And they got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014).

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

DECEMBER

Dec. 30 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

Dec. 30 – Golden Globes: Final Voting Closes

JANUARY

Jan. 1 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 2 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens

Jan. 2 – ASC Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 2 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 2 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 3 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 3 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 3 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 3 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 4 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 5 – Golden Globes

Jan. 6 – VES Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 6 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 6 – ACE Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – DGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 8 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 9 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards

Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards

Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes



Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards

Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards



Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

