Before they were famous they served on the front lines of World War I

Sam Mendes’ acclaimed World War I epic “1917” graphically shows how the Great War was indeed hell. And numerous actors and filmmakers were there on the front lines or bravely engaging in dogfights in the sky over Frances. Just as Mendes’ illustrates in “1917,” the combat took its toll on these soldiers who went on to fame in feature films. Numerous were wounded, gassed and even were POWs. Needless to say, the majority were never the same.

Here’s a look at 10 actors, who became stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood, who participated in World War I

Humphrey Bogart

Long before he uttered “Here’s looking at you kid” in 1942’s “Casablanca,” the Oscar-winning superstar was a teenager when he enlisted in the Navy in May of 1918 where he was assigned to the ship the Leviathan. And it was during this time, he suffered the injury that created the scar on the right corner of his upper lip. Though Hollywood lore has stated that he was hit by shrapnel, the official Bogart website bio maintains it was probably due to a Navy prisoner he was escorting. The man asked Bogey for a cigarette and when he reached for a match, the prisoner smacked Bogart across the mouth with his handcuffs and took off. Despite the fact that Bogart was bleeding from a severely torn lip, he ran after and tracked down the escapee.

Ronald Colman

The suave British actor came to fame in the silent era and had a long and successful career during the sound era winning an Oscar for 1947’s “A Double Life” and starring in such classics as 1935’s “The Tale of Two Cities,” 1937’s “The Prisoner of Zenda,” 1939’s “The Light that Failed” and 1942’s “Random Harvest.” Colman enlisted as a private in 1914 with the 14th Battalion London Regiment. During the Battle of Messines in Belgium, Colman was blown into the air by a shell and suffered such bad damage to his knee and ankle, he had a permanent limp. He managed to hide his limp in his film roles even tackling major action roles in several films.

Leslie Howard

The acclaimed British actor/director, who earned best actor nominations for 1933’s “Berkeley Square” and 1938’s “Pygmalion” and is best known as Ashley Wilkes in 1939’s “Gone With the Wind,” was 21 when he voluntarily enlisted in September, 1914 as a Private with the British Army’s Inns of Court Officer Training Corps. Five months later, he became a junior officer assigned to the 3/1st Northamptonshire Yeomanry Regiment. He was with the unit until May 1916 when he was medically discharged with shell shock. He got into acting as a form of therapy. Howard left Hollywood after he completed “Gone with the Wind” and went home to England where he was very involved in country’s World War II effort. He was only 50 when a commercial fight he was on from Lisbon to England was shot down by the Nazis over the Bay of Biscay.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Buster Keaton

The beloved film clown best known for such classic silent comedies as 1924’s “Sherlock Jr.” and 1926’s “The General” was already making shorts with Fatty Arbuckle when he was called into service in 1918 and was a member of the 40th Division. His unit was west sent to France but thankfully he and his fellow members were held in reserve, they didn’t see any action. Keaton returned home soon and his film career soon after the Armistice.

Max Linder

France’s brilliant silent movie clown who began his career in 1905 and became one of the biggest stars in the world and influenced such silent funny men as Charlie Chaplin was gassed and injured during World War I and was never the same. He had severe bouts of chronic depression which was made worse with career woes and also suffered from ill-health. In 1925, the 41-year-old Linder and his young wife drank the barbiturate Veronal, injected morphine and slashed their wrists. Their daughter Maud was just a year old.

Bela Lugosi

Before he became a horror icon in 1931’s “Dracula,” Lugosi was acting on the Budapest stage when he volunteered for the 43rd Hungarian Infantry where he served with the ski patrol in Galicia in Spain. Eventually rising to the ranks of Lieutenant, he was wounded at Rohatin and wounded again during the bloody campaign in the Carpathians. He was discharged from the service in 1916 due to a “mental collapse. “ Lugosi, who would become a drug addict, also suffered from chronic sciatic due to his injuries.

Herbert Marshall

The debonair British actor, who starred in such classics as 1932’s “Trouble in Paradise,” 1940’s “The Letter” and 1941’s “The Little Foxes,” was an established theater actor in London’s West End when he joined the 14th Battalion, London Regiment in 1916. He was sent to France in early 1917 and was shot in the knee by a sniper in April 1917 at the Second Battle of Arras. The doctors’ tried valiantly for nearly a year to save his leg, but eventually it was amputated. He spent 13 months in the hospital, dealing with depression about the loss of his leg. Eventually, Marshall learned to walk with a prosthetic leg and continued his career. The majority of movie audiences never knew he only had one leg.

Claude Rains

The multi-Oscar-nominated British actor best known Captain Renault in 1942’s “Casablanca” was a member of the London Scottish Regiment and ended up losing 90% of his sight after being gassed at Vimy Ridge in France in late 1916. The gas also affected his vocal cords giving the Rains his distinctive husky tones. Though he couldn’t return to combat, Rains continued to serve and ended the war as a Captain with the Bedfordshire Regiment.

PREDICT the Oscars nominations; change them until January 13

Bill “Bojangles” Robinson

The legendary African-American tap dancer and singer, who created the famous stair dance which he performed with Shirley Temple in 1935’s “The Little Colonel,” didn’t see any battlefield action during World War I, but entertained the troops. The War Department had set up a series of “Liberty Theaters” at training camps with vaudeville’s Keith and Orpheum Circuits which underwrote the performances. But Robinson refused any money for his work, performing free for both white and black members of the American Expeditionary Forces. Robinson received a commendation from the War Department in 1918.

Randolph Scott

The tall, lanky and athletic Scott was just 19 when he joined the Army serving in France with the 2nd Trench Mortar Battalion of the 19th Field Artillery. Though he never talked about his war experiences, Scott became adept at horse riding and using weapons which served the actor, who was Cary Grant’s roomie, in his countless Western adventures including 1956’s “Seven Men from Now.”

Among the other actors who served in World War I were:

Charles Bickford

Walter Brennan

Maurice Chevalier

Reginald Denny

Brian Donlevy

Stanley Holloway

Charles Laughton

Raymond Massey

Victor McLaglen

Adolphe Menjou

Basil Rathbone

Conrad Veidt

Among the other directors who served:

Busby Berkeley

Frank Capra

Merian C. Cooper

Michael Curtiz

Howard Hawks

Fritz Lang

Lewis Milestone

F.W. Murnau

Jean Renoir

William A. Wellman

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.