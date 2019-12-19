Will Adam Driver get an Oscar bump from ‘Star Wars’ like Jennifer Lawrence did from ‘The Hunger Games’?

The Oscar race for Best Actor still looks pretty close between Adam Driver, who plays a theater director in the midst of a divorce in “Marriage Story,” and Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the title supervillain in “Joker.” But two can play at that game because Driver also plays a franchise supervillain this fall: Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Could that give Driver a decisive Oscar bump? If so, it would be reminiscent of another Oscar contender who won with franchise help: Jennifer Lawrence.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

In 2012 Lawrence was the Oscar front-runner for her leading role in the romantic dramedy “Silver Linings Playbook,” in which she played a widow who falls for a former psychiatric patient (Bradley Cooper). It certainly didn’t hurt her candidacy that she also proved her box office bona fides by headlining “The Hunger Games” earlier that year. That film launched a successful four-film franchise that ended up grossing just under $3 billion combined at the worldwide box office.

“The Hunger Games” was never likely to be Oscar bait, but Lawrence proving she could be both a movie star and a prestige actress all in one year might have sealed the deal for her. Driver has walked a similar fine line, playing the maniacal Kylo in the new “Star Wars” trilogy while also making more art house-friendly films with A-list directors like the Coen Brothers (“Inside Llewyn Davis”), Martin Scorsese (“Silence”), Jim Jarmusch (“Paterson”) and of course Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story” and others).

The timing doesn’t hurt either. “Rise of Skywalker’s” late-December release puts it right in the middle of the Oscar conversation, and it could earn a few nominations of its own if the last two trilogy entries are any indication: 2015’s “The Force Awakens” earned five bids, and 2017’s “The Last Jedi” picked up four.

That said, “Joker” is kind of a prestige movie and a franchise blockbuster all in one, winning top honors from the Venice Film Festival and pulling in more than a billion dollars globally. However, “Joker” is divisive — “Marriage Story” has been much more universally praised by critics — so academy members may have fewer reservations about giving Driver the gold in a choice between these two performances. Either way it looks like this race might stay tight for a little while longer.

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.