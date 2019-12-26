Alan Alda (‘Marriage Story’) on playing ‘sincere’ but ‘incompetent’ attorney Bert Spitz [Complete Interview Transcript]

Acting legend Alan Alda has a strong supporting turn in the new Noah Baumbach film, “Marriage Story.” In the emotional divorce drama for Netflix, he plays Bert Spitz, the attorney to Adam Driver‘s character, Charlie.

Alda recently spoke with Gold Derby managing editor Chris Beachum about what he appreciates about Baumbach as an artist, working with actors like Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, and his thoughts on the most recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he received a lifetime achievement award. Watch the video chat above and read the complete interview transcript below.

Gold Derby: Alan, let me ask you, Noah Baumbach, you’ve worked with a lot of great writers over the years including Larry Gelbart and Neil Simon and Woody Allen. What was it about Noah that intrigued you?

Alan Alda: What I love about Noah’s work is that he can be funny and devastatingly serious at the same time. To me, that’s what life is like and I love writing that explores that same ambivalence. If you step back from a tragedy far enough there are things about it that are funny. It doesn’t always seem that way in the moment but some of the hair-raising things in this movie where you really want things to go well are disastrously funny and I love that about the script, but the script in addition to that is so genuine and true and full of real events that happened in life. The way they happen, they’re not blown up for comic effect and there are no shortcuts made. I once wrote a movie about a director who hired historical consultants in order to be able to say to him, “We got it, don’t bother me.”

GD: “Sweet Liberty,” right? I love that movie.

AA: Thank you, but often, consultants don’t get to consult. They don’t get to tell you the real story. Noah in this movie really knows the nuts and bolts of the terrible consequences that can happen when you enter the divorce industry.

GD: One thing I like about your character which is the attorney that Adam Driver’s character hires Bert Spitz, a wonderful name for a character, is he tells the truth. He’s not somebody that’s going to lie to his client. He’s going to tell them exactly what’s going to happen and how it’s going to happen.

AA: One of the things I like about the way Noah wrote that character that I play is that he is a sincere person with good values. He’s also a little incompetent (laughs). You don’t see that right away but he’s not as strong as he should be as the lawyer for this guy who’s now up against a cutthroat lawyer, which is often what happens in what I’ve come to think of as the divorce industry. You don’t want to fight but you wind up in trench warfare.

GD: Your character wears a sweater and he’s an easy-going kind of guy. How did you prepare to play something like that?

AA: It’s very interesting, sometimes I understand who the character is by the clothes he’s wearing and at other times I get big fat clues from the set, and when I went in and saw the set, they were real offices in a shabby neighborhood, as I remember, but most of all his office seems so crappy to me that I got the impression, “This guy’s heart is in the right place but he’s not doing very well and I wonder if there’s a reason for that.”

GD: He’s taken some lumps over his life. He talks about his own marriages and his career is not exactly where he thought it would be at this point in his life.

AA: Right, I think he’s into his third marriage in the movie. Noah is wonderful the way he writes these moments where something like that comes out just on the fly. It’s just a reflection on the water. He doesn’t make a big deal out of it and the audience appreciates the light touch that he has in these moments where you see a whole person’s life just in a sentence or two.

GD: Most of your scenes are with Adam Driver, who’s having a career peak right now. I would imagine somebody like you who’s had a similar career in terms of Adam loves Broadway, Adam loves to do films, he did television, you do all three of those. What was it like acting opposite him especially at this peak point in his career?

AA: I’m very happy for him. We got to be friends immediately as soon as we met on the set and he’s a very sincere person, very diligent about his work and about helping other people. He has this wonderful program where he brings stage plays to the Armed Forces, people often who have not ever seen a play before and he encourages writing among members of the military and he wants to bring the civilian population in better contact with the military population. His stories about how much a band of brothers you become in the military, very moving. He’s a person who can be touched by human contact, so I really loved being with him and that made it more fun to act with him, too, because when you admire somebody like that and have a close connection with them, especially when it comes about so fast, the acting goes much more easily.

GD: Speaking of a play, there’s a barnburner of a scene with you Adam, Laura and Scarlett when you’re negotiating in the office and that must have felt like a play. That must have felt like a really fun scene to shoot.

AA: It was fun. I think that’s the only scene I have with Scarlett and with Laura. It was really fun because I admire them both as actors and it’s so much fun to work with people who are really skilled and improvisational enough to be able to respond in the moment to whatever comes out of you so that they’re a little different saying their line than they were the last time you did it so that makes you a little different in responding to them. So the thing takes life and catches fire and it’s really fun to do. It’s not just going through your paces. So I had a great time with them.

GD: I want to ask you about something that happened to you earlier this year, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, a room full of people who admire you from film and television. I want to know, first of all, tell us about getting the news that you were going to get the award?

AA: The president of SAG-AFTRA called me and told me about it and from that minute on, I really started wondering what I could say that represented how I felt when I accepted the award and there was a temptation to try to be funny or entertaining in some way. I resisted that because I knew I’d be talking to fellow actors in the room and they’d spot it in a second if I was trying to be an entertainer. I wanted to talk to them as colleagues, as people who feel deep down as I do that we went into this to become artists and we do make a contribution and I wanted to name the contribution, which is that we help an audience have empathy with characters that they might not otherwise come in contact with. That’s a really valuable service to be able to perform. At the same time that you’re entertaining somebody, you can introduce them to how another person thinks and feels and what that other viewpoint is, and we sure need that in our country now more than ever, to think about how the other person sees things. Not that you have to agree with them but at least respect them enough to understand how they feel about things.

GD: How did the night that you thought in your head before you got there, how did the expectations vary or were they similar to what you thought it was going to be?

AA: I didn’t really know how it was going to be but my grandchildren wanted to come. Three of them happened to be in L.A. so I brought them. They love to go to any event where there’s red carpet. They follow me down the red carpet and they answer the questions (laughs). The same three kids are going to come to the opening tonight of “Marriage Story” and their first question was, “Is there a red carpet?”

GD: You’ve trained them well.

AA: I’m trying to train them to get away from the red carpet!

GD: I loved also at SAG that one of your former co-stars Mike Farrell was at your table.

AA: He was at a neighboring table and came over and gave me a hug. I didn’t even realize he was there ‘til then. Yeah, the actors from “M*A*S*H” have kept in touch all this time and we really do love each other. It’s very nice. We’re all very different. We had to learn to accept one another’s idiosyncrasies. You can’t really collaborate unless you do it and everybody does have some idiosyncrasy that once in a while, like Uncle Bill at the Thanksgiving table. You got to learn to cope with Uncle Bill. That’s true for everybody. It’s what makes marriage an interesting task. It’s what makes this movie called “Marriage Story” so interesting is these people are struggling with that necessity to work around the other person’s fallibilities. They continue to do that right straight through the divorce.

GD: I didn’t want to ask a bunch of M*A*S*H questions because I asked a few last time you were with me on a webchat a few years ago but one person I wanted to ask about that I had not before, Harry Morgan, who played one of the craziest characters ever on M*A*S*H as a guest star, you must have all liked him so much because then when you had that opening for your commander, you bring him in as a totally different downhome, by-the-book, but friendly, what was he like? I think he defines what SAG would define as just being one of those actors’ actors.

AA: We all loved Harry. Harry could make us laugh. He played the commanding officer that McLean Stevenson had played before he left the show. He was a completely different character but oddly enough, each actor made us laugh all day long but in different ways. McLean would invent riffs and improvise for hours at a time on some crazy thing that he was making up and we’d fall down laughing. Harry would make us laugh by just cocking his eyebrow or something like that, an attitude he had about things, but he was such a good guy. We really love Harry. We were all really sorry to see him go.

GD: Speaking of your other cast members, your podcast “Clear and Vivid,” I listen to it all the time. You had several of your cast members of “M*A*S*H” on earlier this year.

AA: Yeah, that was one of our most popular shows. We got together electronically from different parts of the country and we picked up right where we left off. We do try to see one another having a dinner maybe once a year if possible. But this was really devoted to memories of “M*A*S*H,” and really, because the podcast is about relating and communicating with other people, it was important to me to get us all to talk about how we found a way to be a company together. What brought us together as people? We deliberately did that on “M*A*S*H” and so, the podcast on “Clear and Vivid” was both a good example of how you can get together with people and work and cooperate well together. It was a combination of that and fun for us to remember the times that we had together. I was glad we did that.

GD: So many on your podcast, the episodes that you have are different from each other.

AA: They are, because this business of relating to somebody and having to communicate well with another person really affects us in every field of endeavor in our lives. Every job we have requires communicating, relating, being a parent, being a friend or a lover, being a boss or being an employee, part of a team. We all have different tasks to learn. So we have comedians like Sarah Silverman, who has wonderful stories, an amazing story of communicating with someone who insulted her terribly on Twitter and instead of blocking him or doing a tirade at him, she looked up his profile and found out that he was in terrible pain from a back problem and she realized his anger was probably coming from that. She wrote back to him and said, “I’m in pain in my back, too, but why don’t you try to talk from a place of love?” He answered her back and said, “I can’t speak from a place of love. That was ripped out of me as a boy by a man who abused me.” She then found a way for him to get therapy for free. He took to therapy, it changed him, he’s now good friends and they communicate regularly by message. That is such an example of taking a chance to reach out to another person and where you could have been angry or devastated by it, to turn it into something positive and we have stories like that from diplomats, scientists who have studied apes, and give us lessons about it, it’s really fascinating. This next season we’re going to have Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Conan O’Brien, wonderful people that are really fun to listen to.

GD: We’re an awards website. I wanted to ask you a couple of awards questions. We talked last time about your Emmys wins and your cartwheel and all that fun stuff. You hosted the Emmys one year. How was that night different? It was about ‘78 so how was that night different from the other nights that you just attended the Emmys?

AA: I swear to God I don’t remember hosting the Emmys. I think I co-hosted the Oscars one night.

GD: I was going to ask you that next.

AA: Yeah, but I can’t remember the Emmys! I’ve had too long a career.

GD: I went back and watched it. It’s a very fun night.

AA: I’m glad it worked out okay, that’s good. The Oscars was really weird because we couldn’t get the audience to be quiet to do the show. They were standing around in the aisles chatting with each other. so finally, Robin Williams was one of the hosts and Jane Fonda was the other third host with me and so Robin Williams just started screaming at them and they quieted it down.

GD: That was a fun night because it was you and Jane as the main hosts but he was sort of a co-host. He was very early in his film career, although people knew him from television. It felt like they weren’t sure what he might do in terms of making him a full host.

AA: I don’t know if he was sure what he was going to do. He kept using me during the show as his taste monitor and he’d come up to me and he’d say, “I’m thinking of saying this next when I go out there next, what do you think of this? And I say, “I don’t think that ought to be said in actual words,” and he’d go out and say it!

GD: You’ve been voting on the Oscars a long time and I certainly don’t want to know who you voted for but what are a couple performances that you just absolutely loved in your lifetime on film that just blew you away?

AA: Now, this is other than mine, I guess (laughs).

GD: Other than your own films.

AA: I just can’t think of any others (laughs). I’ve always admired Anthony Hopkins’ work. People often ask me, this is not exactly what you’re asking me but it’s related, people often ask me who my favorite actor is. But all of us have good moments and weak moments. What I remember about other actors is specific moments that really moved me or especially hard to understand how they were able to do such a thing. I think that’s probably true about the way I feel about actors who have given performances that win Oscars as well.

GD: We’re going to wrap up but I wanted to tell you, we mentioned “Sweet Liberty,” that’s one of my favorites. That one you directed and wrote and starred in, but one, we just mentioned Jane Fonda, I don’t think ever gets enough credit is Neil Simon’s “California Suite.” That was a wonderful movie and the two of you together was just perfect.

AA: Yeah, it was fun doing that. I got a surprise toward the end of that movie. It’s in the script that Neil wrote that this couple who are breaking up, Jane and I, separate at the end of the scene, and he wrote in the stage directions that we kiss goodbye, and I saw Jane talking to the director and I thought, “I guess she’s talking about something about her performance or something.” We’re on camera, cameras turning, we get to the end and I reach out to kiss her and she sticks out her hand to shake hands instead. A surprise not only to the character but to me (laughs). I didn’t know this was going to happen, and of course she made a good choice because it’s kind of odd to kiss goodbye when you’re breaking up for good, but they both decided to do it as a surprise to see how I reacted, and I think my reaction was something like, in my head, I was thinking, “Well, you could have told me! It would have been okay.”

GD: That’s why I wanted to bring it up at the end to bring us full circle because when I was watching “Marriage Story,” I was thinking about your segment of “California Suite” and how there were some similarities there in the ugliness between the two as they’re trying to work things out.

AA: Yeah, I think this movie really shows how hard you have to cooperate, even harder when you get a divorce than while you’re married. If you can’t find a way to do that, it does get ugly and it can hurt everybody’s life. but what’s wonderful to me and amazing and I don’t quite know how he did it, Noah Baumbach managed to tell the story of a breakup which nobody feels totally comfortable watching, and at the same time, it remains a love story. You’re still rooting for them. You still feel good for them at the end of the movie, and that’s an amazing accomplishment, I think.