Watch out for Ana de Armas (‘Knives Out’) in wide-open Golden Globes race for Best Comedy/Musical Actress

The Golden Globes race for Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress may be a lot closer than it looks on paper. Awkwafina (“The Farewell“) is the overwhelming favorite with 16/5 odds, but there’s reason to believe this race could go three or four other ways. Specifically, we might be underestimating Ana de Armas for playing a caretaker suspected of murder in the comic whodunit “Knives Out.”

Awkwafina and de Armas are the only nominees in that category whose films are up for a top award. “Knives Out” is nominated for Best Film Comedy/Musical, while “The Farewell” contends for Best Foreign Language Film, which made it ineligible in the top comedy/musical category. But “Knives Out” got more nominations overall since it picked up a third bid for leading man Daniel Craig as a flamboyant private eye. Granted, “The Farewell” didn’t have a leading man for the Globes to nominate, but it did miss in Best Film Supporting Actress where Independent Spirit and Critics’ Choice nominee Zhao Shuzhen could have been a contender.

So the most important factor working in Awkwafina’s favor is probably that she’s the likeliest contender in her Globe category to also be nominated at the Oscars. She’s in the top five of our Best Actress odds there, and the next closest contender for an Oscar nomination is Emma Thompson (“Late Night”) ranked ninth with 100/1 odds. The Golden Globes often like to anticipate the Oscars since it encourages awards hopefuls to attend their party, and Awkwafina looks like their best chance at honoring someone in the academy’s prospective lineup.

But “The Farewell” is a small, understated indie released back in July. “Knives Out” was a big studio release that made more domestically in its opening weekend than “The Farewell” has earned overall worldwide. And it opened on Thanksgiving, so it’s the only nominee that’s still in theaters, which means it has a higher profile and could benefit from recency bias. Perhaps that’s why Expert journalist Christopher Rosen (Decider) is predicting an upset for de Armas. She’s also backed by one of our All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores betting on the Globes in recent years. Are they right that she’ll surprise us?

