The MCU is poised to assemble a second straight stunt ensemble SAG Award win with ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Superheroes have been super strong in the film stunt ensemble category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards the past two years, and it appears that will continue with the biggest superhero flick of all time.

“Avengers: Endgame” currently leads our stunt ensemble odds and would be the third straight superhero blockbuster to win the prize, joining “Wonder Woman” (2017) and its Marvel Cinematic Universe brethren “Black Panther” (2018). Believe it or not, “Black Panther” was the first movie in the MCU’s then-20-film saga to win stunt ensemble following previous bids for “Iron Man” (2008), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) and “Doctor Strange” (2016). “Black Panther” beat “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which marked the first time three MCU films were in the category.

“Endgame” is the sole MCU representative this time around, as “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” didn’t make the lineup that includes “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” While you can debate whether it’s the best, “Endgame” definitely has the most stunts of its rivals, thanks to the massive third-act battle that had every Avenger and Guardian assembling to take down Thanos.

Unfortunately, “Endgame” won’t be able to mimic Team Wakanda completely. “Black Panther” became the first film to win the stunt and acting ensemble awards, but “Endgame,” which boasted a bunch of star-studded cameos out the wazoo, was not nominated for the acting prize. The only films up for both are “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which makes sense, and “The Irishman,” which does not, unless you consider getting a kick (no pun intended) out of this scene the epitome of stunt work.



“Ford v Ferrari” is in second place in our odds, followed by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Joker” and “The Irishman.”

