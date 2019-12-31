Will Barbra Streisand (‘Walls’) win her first competitive Grammy in 33 years? Our odds say …

Barbra Streisand has no shortage of Grammys: she has won eight times over the course of her career, not counting the Grammy Legend Award she received in 1993 or the Lifetime Achievement Award she got in 1996. But it has been more than three decades since she last won a competitive trophy — 33 years to be exact. Now she’s nominated for Best Traditional Pop Album for “Walls.” Will she finally end her lengthy dry spell?

The good news for Streisand is that Tony Bennett isn’t nominated against her this year. That legendary crooner has won Traditional Pop Album a whopping 13 times, which accounts for almost half of the 28 times the award has been handed out since 1992. Meanwhile, Streisand has now been nominated 13 times in this race without winning, and of those six of her losses were to Bennett, so she may be better off with him gone.

Unfortunately, Streisand is still up against Michael Buble, who has won this category four times out of eight previous nominations, and two of his victories were against Streisand. Buble is the odds-on favorite to win again according to the combined predictions of more than 1,500 Gold Derby users as of this writing (make or update your own predictions here). He gets leading odds of 10/3.

But “Walls” has a political bent with songs like the title track and “Don’t Lie to Me” commenting on the current political climate under Donald Trump. Streisand wouldn’t be the first to win a Grammy for making a political statement. Dixie Chicks swept the top categories in 2007 with their comeback album “Taking the Long Way” and its lead single “Not Ready to Make Nice,” which was their response to the backlash against them after they criticized then-president George W. Bush during a concert.

One of Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round, Chris Beachum, thinks that’ll push Streisand over the top, and so do five of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Grammy winners. Are they right that Streisand can finally surmount that wall for the first time since 1987?

