Get real, man? Maybe not as the next Best Actor Oscar winner could trash this decade-long biopic trend

As a new decade is about to dawn, it is a good time to take a look back at an Oscar trend that became firmly entrenched when it comes to leading men. Namely, the majority of brand-name top-billed actors who have claimed an Academy Award over the past 10 years portrayed real people. Biopics and truth-based stories have been the rage of late, perhaps feeding our hunger for heroes from the past or capitalizing on our addiction for 24-hour cable news.

This embrace of real-life characters began to take hold in the 2000s, starting with Adrien Brody in 2002’s “The Pianist,” Jamie Foxx in 2004’s “Ray,” Philip Seymour Hoffman in 2005’s “Capote,” Forest Whitaker in 2006’s “The Last King of Scotland” and Sean Penn in 2008’s “Milk.”

As for this decade, seven out of 10 Best Actor winners came from biopics: Colin Firth in 2010’s “The King’s Speech,” Daniel Day-Lewis in 2012’s “Lincoln,” Matthew McConaughey in 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club,” Eddie Redmayne in 2014’s “The Theory of Everything,” Leonardo DiCaprio in 2015’s “The Revenant,” Gary Oldman in 2017’s “Darkest Hour” and Rami Malek in 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.

One theory I have? Playing a famous person often provides an measuring stick on how a performance reflects the well-known entity that a fictional role doesn’t provide.

But the 92nd Academy Awards just might veer away from reality despite the wealth of biopics in 2019, given that Gold Derby’s combined odds Oscar list for Best Actor is currently topped by Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) as a fictional comic book villain. Next is Adam Driver in “Marriage Story,” playing a sort of variation of the film’s director/writer Noah Baumbach. Similarly, Antonio Banderas, who is at No. 3, channels his director/writer and longtime collaborator Pedro Almodovar in “Pain and Glory.” Leonardo DiCaprio‘s role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is a composite of old-school Western TV stars who went out of style in the era of peace, love, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

However, the next five potential contenders better fit the mold of a actual biopic character: Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”), Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”), Eddie Murphy (“My Name is Dolemite”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) and Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”). In fact, the one 2019 biopic performance that seems most likely to turn into gold has topped the Best Actress category since August: Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy.”

