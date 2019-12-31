Sorry, Beyonce: You’ll have to wait awhile longer to tie Alison Krauss’s Grammys record [POLL RESULTS]

Beyonce has won 23 Grammys over the course of her career. The all-time record for female artists is 27 — that’s how many country/bluegrass star Alison Krauss has accumulated. It just so happens that Beyonce has four nominations this year, which is exactly what she needs to tie that record, assuming she wins all of them. That’s easier said than done, though. According to our readers, she’ll win at least one of her categories when prizes are handed out in January, but she won’t win all of them. Scroll down for our complete poll results.

Queen Bey is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Visual Media Song for “Spirit,” Best Pop Album for “The Lion King: The Gift” and Best Music Film for “Homecoming.” Less than a quarter of our respondents (24%) are expecting a clean sweep. More than half (56%) say that she’ll win something, but not everything. That leaves 20% who are anticipating a complete shutout.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

We’re predicting three of the four categories Beyonce is up for in our predictions center, but she’s an underdog in all three of them. The pop field presents her biggest challenge because in both of her categories she’s up against artists with nominations in the top four general field races, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Lizzo. General field nominations usually indicate greater support from the recording academy and thus greater strength in the genre races.

Beyonce has a better shot for Best Visual Media Song, where she ranks a close second with 39/10 odds, trailing Lady Gaga‘s “I’ll Never Love Again” from “A Star is Born.” Gaga won that prize last year for “Shallow” from the same movie, and this year she’s also up for Song of the Year, but for yet another “Star is Born” song, “Always Remember Us This Way.”

However, there’s a pretty good chance Beyonce will win Best Music Film. Netflix’s “Homecoming” was such a critically acclaimed hit that it earned Beyonce four Emmy nominations. In that race she’s up against David Crosby‘s “Remember My Name,” Thom Yorke‘s “Anima” (directed by Paul Thomas Anderson), “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” (directed by Stanley Nelson) and “Shangri-La” (directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville). “Homecoming” has the highest profile of those nominees, so if Beyonce is going to inch closer to Krauss’s record, it might be there.

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.