‘Bombshell’ video interviews: Nicole Kidman, Charles Randolph and more exclusive chats [WATCH]

Lionsgate dropped a “Bombshell” with Jay Roach‘s true life drama, which recounts the sexual harassment scandal that rocked Fox News. The film has emerged as a major Oscar contender with four SAG bids, including Best Ensemble and acting nominations for Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Theron and Robbie additionally contend in the lead and supporting actress categories at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, placing them in the heat of the awards race.

Gold Derby recently conducted video interviews with Kidman, screenwriter Charles Randolph and costume designer Colleen Atwood. Scroll down and click on any name below to be taken to their full chat.

Though the subject matter “may be disturbing and cause you to recoil,” Kidman believes “it does entertain you” at the same time. In playing Gretchen Carlson, the fired Fox host who first blew the whistle on chairman and CEO Roger Ailes‘ (John Lithgow) misconduct, the actress had to get down the “certain rhythm and way in which she speaks … and obviously she’s been on broadcast news, so that’s a particular way of being.” This wasn’t too challenging for Kidman, who won an Oscar for playing Virginia Woolf in “The Hours” (2002). Her efforts have already been recognized with a SAG bid in Best Supporting Actress.

Before he started penning the script, Randolph admits he knew “there’d be a lot of people who didn’t want to get involved with this story.” Yet while some viewers asked the Oscar-winning scribe (“The Big Short”), “‘Why did you make me identify with Megyn Kelly (Theron)?,'” he saw that as a noble challenge. “It shows that this world is beyond partisan politics. Without question, no woman deserves to be harassed, even if your worst understanding of her politics was true.”

Atwood is a multi-Oscar winner for “Chicago” (2002), “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2005), “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016), earning additional nominations for “Little Women” (1994), “Beloved” (1998), “Sleepy Hollow” (1999), “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (2004), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), “Nine” (2009), “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012) and “Into the Woods” (2014).

