I voluntarily went to see ‘Cats’ –and while it is far from purr-fect, it’s not a total cinematic cat-astrophe

I cringed a bit when I read the social media reactions to the trailer for the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” last summer. I, for one, was captivated by director Tom Hooper‘s approach to 2012’s “Les Miserables,” another long-running, sung-through Broadway show. He enlisted live singing, focused on bringing out the emotions in the material, stacked the acting deck with big name stars and gave Anne Hathaway an Oscar-winning moment by having her own hair chopped to bits on camera as she wept through the production’s signature song “I Dreamed a Dream.”

But that ain’t “Cats.” If you found it hard to accept the de-aging technology used on the cast in “The Irishman,” just wait until you try to re-adjust your reality into seeing the likes of gorgeous Idris Elba as the evil Macavity being kind of naked but also encased in sleek black fur. Some of the more substantial lady cats have breasts of sorts while singer Jason Derulo, who pulls off a hybrid of Prince and James Brown moves as Rum Tug Tugger, revealed to Bravo TV honcho Andy Cohen that male bulges of a certain kind were magically erased.

While “Les Mis” is based on a massive historical tome by Victor Hugo about a 19th-century rebellion in Paris, the source material for “Cats” is “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” T.S. Elliot’s 1939 slim book of poems for children. The plot, such as it is, centers on the Jellicle Ball attended by a tribe of kitties as they pick one cat to ascend to the Heaviside Layer aka heaven and become reborn.

But what primarily happens is that we are introduced to individual weirdly humanoid cats via their signature songs as their cohorts prance, dance and skitter about in an London enclave with a milk bar and an Egyptian theater with cat statues. If you ever wanted to see Mr. “Carpool Karaoke” James Corden as roly poly Bustopher Jones as he chows down on restaurant leftovers in garbage cans or coughs up a hairball, you will get your wish. Then there is Rebel Wilson, whose lazy Jennyanydots unleashes a chorus line of beetles and then plops a few in her mouth after scampering along an oversized kitchen counter. Some reviews suggest her layabout puss actually pleasures herself at one point but my brain won’t go there.

Right now, the film’s Metacritic critic score is a limp 32 out of 100 while Rotten Tomatoes has a score of 19% for 176 reviews while its audience score is 65% for 320 regular moviegoers. Is “Cats” a full-on dog of a holiday spectacular? Not completely. If you are at all curious and aren’t allergic to faux fur, you might get some enjoyment out of the musical caterwauling. That’s especially true now that Universal and Hooper are sending out an updated version of the film to address the off-putting digital visual effects. Some highlights:

*Newcomer Francesca Hayward, a 27-year-old principal dancer in the London ballet, serves as our surrogate as a newcomer to the Jellicles named Victoria. She is a wide-eyed and slim white cat named Victoria who is quite fleet on her toes during the dance numbers.

*Hayward also gets to sing Taylor Swift‘s Golden Globe-nominated musical collaboration with Webber, “Beautiful Ghosts,” to Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, the bedraggled former Glamour Cat. The tune, which is lovely, haunting and should have made the Oscar shortlist, is also is sung by Swift during the end credits.

*Cred must be given to Hudson as well for singing “Memory,” the standout melody from the original stage production. Hooper seems to have directed her to do a full Hathaway on the unforgettable number, as her Grizabella pours every ounce of her hurt, regret and sorrow into each note. She weeps with despair and even has a runny nose by the end. That last part might be divisive but the Oscar-winning “Dreamgirls” belter is fully committed.

*I got to say that I was fascinated by the choreography involved in how and when the humanoid felines would twitch their cute ears, move about their tails or wiggle their facial whiskers.

*As for Victoria being seduced into breaking and entering into a house by Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer, it is a bit of naughty fun as she bedecks herself with pearls, a watch and earrings before rejoining the Jellicles.

*I dare anyone to resist Ian McKellen as Gus, the Theatre Cat, who makes his entrance into the film while slurping from a saucer. His heyday is long gone and he would love to be the Jellicle puss who is reborn. He gets to display his own stage training as he invokes Eliot’s words: “There’s nothing to equal, from what I hear tell, that moment of mystery, when I made history.”

*Meanwhile, no one is having more fun than Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy as the elder cat makes her decision about who gets reborn. Is it weird that she wears a fur coat that mimics her own fur? Most certainly, but at least she also sports a Victorian-style hairy collar given that she earned an Oscar for playing the queen.

*Last but not least is T Swift’s slinky performance as Bombalurina, who sings a song about master manipulator Macavity while tossing out doses of hallucinogenic catnip at her admirers. You do have to see it to believe it.

What I found most odd, however, is that the 10 or so trailers that unspooled before the lights went down in my theater — where I was joined by 19 other patrons — were all kid bait. There was absolutely no one under 20 in attendance. Do we really need another version of “Dr. Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr. and “Call of the Wild” with Harrison Ford and a dog whose facial reactions are clearly more hammy CGI than canine. But the one that creeped me out even more than anything in “Cats” is Pixar’s animated “Onward,” about two teen elf brothers who try to bring their late father back to life for a day but only the bottom half of his body below his waist returns. Yes, you read that right.

