‘Clemency’ reviews: Alfre Woodard is ‘exquisite’ as a prison warden with a crisis of conscience

Perhaps surprisingly, Christmas week brought us not one, but two films exploring the moral and philosophical implications of the death penalty — ’tis the season? The fact-based “Just Mercy” opened on Christmas Day, and “Clemency” opened two days later on December 27. While “Mercy” focused on criminal justice from the perspective of a defense attorney, “Clemency” focuses on the toll it takes on a prison warden (Alfre Woodard) who oversees death sentences. So what do critics make of this approach to that hot-button subject matter?

As of this writing the film has a MetaCritic score of 74 based on 14 reviews counted thus far: 12 positive, 2 somewhat mixed, but none outright negative. Over on Rotten Tomatoes the score is even higher: 95% fresh based on 55 reviews, only three of which are classified as negative. The RT critics’ consensus summarizes the reviews by saying, “‘Clemency’ mines serious social issues for gripping drama, brought to life by an outstanding cast led by Alfre Woodard.”

RT only classifies reviews as positive or negative (fresh or rotten), so the film’s sky-high score there indicates that the vast majority of critics admire the film to a certain degree. Meanwhile, MC scores reviews on a nuanced sliding scale from 0-100, so the fact that that score is somewhat lower indicates that critics are more in like with the film than they are in love. Nevertheless, both scores are solidly approving.

And Woodard’s performance is getting much of the praise. She is “exquisite” at capturing the emotional cost of administering death sentences. “She grounds the film,” and she has “a decent shot” at her second career Oscar nomination “with this excruciating character arc.” Writer-director Chinonye Chukwu has also gotten praise for her “unblinking exploration” of the “degradation” experienced by those who participate in the death penalty on both sides of the bars and the “remarkable” way she shows “broad empathy” for “all involved.” Other argue that aspects of the story “muddy” the message and that Chukwu shows too much “restraint,” though.

Nevertheless, the film has enjoyed success on the awards scene. It started 2019 by winning the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Since then it has earned a Best Feature nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards. Woodard was nominated by the Spirit and Gotham Awards. Aldis Hodge earned a Gotham nom for playing a condemned man. Are Oscars next for this intimate drama? Check out some of the reviews below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

Roxana Hadadi (The A.V. Club): “‘Clemency’ subverts expectations with an unblinking exploration of how serving as a state-approved executor of the death penalty is its own form of degradation. Alfre Woodard captures with exquisite nuance the emotional and physical toll it might take on someone, spending years overseeing executions; she grounds the film, which otherwise strikes a balance between broad empathy and a pointed call for criminal justice reform.”

Sara Stewart (New York Post): “Hodge speaks volumes when he’s simply sitting wordlessly in his cell. Richard Schiff, as Anthony’s lawyer, is the public voice of capital punishment opposition as he pursues a last-minute pardon from the state. And Danielle Brooks of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ is heartbreaking in a single scene as Woods’ visiting ex. ‘Clemency’ is remarkable for the understanding it affords to all involved with its wrenching subject matter.”

Amy Nicholson (Variety): “If Woodard is hoping for her overdue second Oscar nomination after 1983’s ‘Cross Creek,’ she’s got a decent shot with this excruciating character arc … If Chukwu just wants the audience to witness Bernadine’s burden, the script overplays its hand by questioning Anthony’s guilty conviction. The added doubt muddies the movie’s message.”

Candice Frederick (The Wrap): “Writer-director Chinonye Chukwu deserves all kinds of acclaim for daring to tell a story about the death penalty through the eyes of one of its enactors … And she also should get props for attracting high-caliber talent like Alfre Woodard and Wendell Pierce … But despite those accomplishments, ‘Clemency’ doesn’t quite resonate … The level of restraint Chukwu has in her writing and execution, while admirable, is the very thing that prevents it from truly soaring.”

