‘Clemency’ video interviews: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge and more exclusive chats [WATCH]

Chinonye Chukwu‘s “Clemency” kicked off its Oscar campaign with a Grand Jury prize win at the Sundance Film Festival. Since then, the Neon release has had strong showings at the Independent Spirits and Gotham Awards. Gold Derby recently conducted video interviews with stars Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge, cinematographer Eric Bronco, film editor Phyllis Housen and composer Kathryn Bostic. Scroll down and click on any name below to be taken to their full chat.

Woodard has earned Best Actress bids at the Independent Spirits and Gothams for playing Bernadine Williams, a prison warden whose psyche has been scarred by years of carrying out death row executions. She describes her character as someone who “is exacting. She has to be a person who is able to control her actions as well as her emotions. She is a person who understands the importance of protocol, and if you let little bits slip you let the whole thing unravel.”

The role could return Woodard to the Oscar race for the first time since 1983, when she earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for “Cross Creek.” She’s also an Emmy favorite, with four wins out of 18 nominations (15 of which were for playing different characters, a first amongst actors).

Hodge also competed at the Gothams for playing Anthony Woods, a prisoner set to be executed for a crime he claims he didn’t commit. In playing Woods, the actor’s own views on the death penalty “were solidified.” In showing how the issue “affects everybody” involved, “this film has definitely shaped my perspective to say absolutely no, I would always vote against capital punishment.” Hodge is a SAG Ensemble winner for “Hidden Figures” (2016), competing again for “Straight Outta Compton” (2015).

Bronco and Housen could both land in the Oscar race for the first time for the film. Although she missed the shortlist for scoring “Clemency,” Bostic is still in the running for her original song “High Above the Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.”

