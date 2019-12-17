Time to stop underestimating Cynthia Erivo (‘Harriet’) at the Oscars: Is she bound for EGOT after all?

On Saturday, December 7, Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) was an Oscar underdog in the Best Actress race with 25/1 odds. But then the Critics’ Choice Award nominations were announced on December 8, followed by the Golden Globe nominations on December 9 and the SAG Award nominations on December 11. She was nominated for all three. Since then she has already improved to 12/1 odds, though she’s still on the bubble. Is it time to stop underestimating her? She could finish her EGOT grand slam in record time.

Erivo had a career breakthrough with her lead performance in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple,” which won her the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical in 2016. A few months later she won a Grammy for the cast recording. And a few months after that she won a Daytime Emmy for performing with the “Color Purple” cast on “Today.” So all she needs is an Oscar to win EGOT, though that’s easier said than done. The O is arguably the hardest letter to check off since the motion picture academy has relatively few categories, especially for actors.

On paper a Harriet Tubman biopic seemed like it would be catnip to awards voters, but most of the Best Actress talk this season has been focused on Renee Zellweger‘s comeback in “Judy,” Scarlett Johansson‘s overdue potential nomination for “Marriage Story,” and Charlize Theron‘s transformation in “Bombshell.” But now Erivo is ticking all the boxes on the way to the Oscars, and she has two chances to win: even if she doesn’t take home Best Actress she may still get Best Original Song for co-writing the “Harriet” anthem “Stand Up” — just like how Lady Gaga was nominated for acting and won for songwriting last year for “A Star is Born.”

As of this writing 12 of the Expert journalists we’ve polled from top media outlets are predicting a Best Actress nom for Erivo: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Alicia Malone (Turner Classic Movies), Jack Mathews (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Michael Musto (NewNowNext), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Christopher Rosen (Decider), Anne Thompson (IndieWire), Glenn Whipp (LA Times) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

And the reviews for “Harriet” (66 on MetaCritic) are comparable to those for Best Actress front-runner films “Judy” (66) and “Bombshell” (64), so Erivo might turn out to be as competitive as Zellweger and Theron, at least judging from the nominations results we’ve seen thus far. And if Erivo does manage to win the Oscar — regardless of which category — she’ll set a new record for the youngest and fastest EGOT. The current record-holder is songwriter Robert Lopez, who took 10 years to achieve the feat and completed it at age 39. Erivo will be 33 when the 2020 Oscars are handed out, and she will have collected all four trophies in less than four years. Not bad for a Millennial.

