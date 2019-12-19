Delvin McCray is still ‘Project Runway’ front-runner going into week 3, but Brittany Allen and Marquise Foster are gaining

After the season 18 premiere of “Project Runway” Delvin McCray became our early favorite to win the competition based on the combined predictions of fans who have given us their forecasts here in our predictions center. And after a strong showing in the season’s second design challenge, “Cats of the Urban Jungle,” he’s still out front, but a couple of his rivals are gaining on him.

McCray made a strong first impression in the premiere episode, “Blast Off,” when he donned a French atelier’s lab coat and kicked his feet up after finishing his design early, but his look ended up being safe. The lab coat was back in “Urban Jungle,” and he finished early yet again much to the consternation of mentor Christian Siriano, but this time McCray had one of the challenge’s best looks: a coat dress that stood out for using a green bird feather print unlike any fabric the other designers were using. So as of this writing he gets leading odds of 19/10 of winning the whole competition.

Meanwhile, the designer who beat him in the “Urban Jungle” challenge, Marquise Foster, has climbed in our predictions to third place with 39/10 odds — compare that to last week when he had 100/1 odds after a season premiere in which he didn’t get much screentime. And in second place is “Blast Off” challenge winner Brittany Allen with 12/5 odds — up from last week when she was fourth with 8/1 odds.

It makes sense that these three strong performers are leaders in our odds at this point, and indeed last season’s champ Sebastian Grey had already won a challenge by now, so there’s much to be said for making an impact right away, but it’s early yet. Who do you think we might be underestimating? And who might we be overestimating?

Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.