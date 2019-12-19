‘Dolemite is My Name’ exclusive video: Eddie Murphy reveals how the dream cast was brought together [WATCH]

“Everybody was really professional, very friendly and very happy to be working together,” reveals Eddie Murphy about the cast of “Dolemite is My Name.” Like him, everyone else in the ensemble “were fans of Rudy Ray Moore,” and their passion shines through in the finished film. Murphy spoke about the casting for his biographical drama in a new behind the scenes featurette. Watch the exclusive video above.

The Netflix release tells the true story of Moore (Murphy), an iconic comedian who decided to take his standup act to the big screen with the self-financed blaxploitation classic “Dolemite.” Of course, he needed a little bit of help from his friends, and as director Craig Brewer puts it, Moore “was just this cheerleader for this band of misfits.”

According to screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, finding actors to fill out that merry band wasn’t difficult with Murphy as the lead. Karaszewski knew “there would just be this stampede” of talent eager to lend their talents. Indeed, the ensemble was quickly filled by Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Snoop Dog and Ron Cephas Jones.

“Dolemite is My Name” has already emerged as a major Oscar contender, earning Golden Globe bids in Best Comedy/Musical Film and Best Comedy/Musical Actor for Murphy. It competes in those categories at the Critics Choice Awards as well, in addition to Best Costumes for Ruth E. Carter and Best Hair and Makeup. The guilds have also recognized it, with bids at the Costume Designers, ACE Eddies and Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists groups.

