Eddie Murphy (‘Dolemite Is My Name’) could become first black performer since Jamie Foxx (‘Ray’) to win Comedy/Musical Actor Golden Globe

It’s been 15 years since Jamie Foxx won the Golden Globe as Best Comedy/Musical Actor for “Ray” (2004), the last time a black performer won that particular prize. That dry spell could end very soon, as Eddie Murphy is widely expected to triumph for his acclaimed performance in “Dolemite Is My Name.”

SEE ‘Dolemite is My Name’ exclusive video: Eddie Murphy reveals how the dream cast was brought together [WATCH]

Murphy currently holds first place odds of 71/20 in our racetrack for his performance in the Netflix biopic, which casts him as rap pioneer and blaxploitation legend Rudy Ray Moore. Should he prevail, he’d be just the third African-American actor to take the category in the Globes’ long history. Prior to Foxx’s victory, Morgan Freeman took the prize for “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989) — making, oddly enough, another 15 year gap between wins.

It’d be Murphy’s second career victory from the group, who previously rewarded him their Best Supporting Actor prize for his Oscar nominated turn in “Dreamgirls” (2006). He also competed in their lead category for “48 Hours” (1982), “Trading Places” (1983), “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) and “The Nutty Professor” (1996). Breathing down his neck are three-time winner Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and first-time contenders Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”) and Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”).

SEE Golden Globes: Experts say Eddie Murphy (‘Dolemite is My Name’) is out front, but here’s who he has to watch out for

It certainly helps that Murphy’s profile has been white hot at the right moment. He just made a triumphant return to “Saturday Night Live,” hosting the series that made him a star for the first time since 1984. Considering this came right in the middle of voting for Globe winners (which started on December 19 and ends on December 30), the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

So here’s the real question: should Murphy win the Golden Globe on January 5, will he follow in Foxx’s footsteps and win the Oscar? You can put your weight on his chances, especially considering he’d probably give the night’s most entertaining acceptance speech two days before voting ends for Academy Award nominations.

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions