‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ is the odds-on favorite to win at Critics’ Choice Awards despite Aaron Paul’s snub

It was a surprise to see the Critics’ Choice Award nominations list without Aaron Paul‘s name on it. He reprised his role as reluctant meth manufacturer Jesse Pinkman in Netflix’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which continued his story beyond the events of the 2013 “Breaking Bad” series finale. But he wasn’t nominated for Best Movie/Limited Actor, even with seven nominees in that category. Nevertheless, we think “El Camino” will drive off with Best TV Movie.

As of this writing “El Camino” gets leading odds of 17/5 based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users. Among those betting on it are four Expert journalists we’ve polled from top media outlets thus far: Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). And the film is unanimously backed by the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby.

“Breaking Bad” was an awards magnet during its original run, including two Critics’ Choice victories for Best Drama Series (2013-2014) and Best Drama Actor for Bryan Cranston (2012-2013). Paul himself won Best Drama Supporting Actor for the show’s farewell season in 2014. So it stands to reason that he and the show would still have plenty of goodwill at these kudos.

But is Paul’s snub a bad sign for the film overall? Maybe not. There has been a boom in longform TV in recent years, but most of that has been in limited series and anthologies. Standalone TV movies overall has fallen out of favor with many awards groups, including at Critics’ Choice, where only two of the six nominees for Best TV Movie this year have any other nominations. “El Camino” is also nominated for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons), while “Patsy and Loretta” earned dual Best Movie/Limited Actress bids for Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty.

So “El Camino” might be a big fish in this relatively small pond. Will this be a cakewalk for the “Breaking Bad” followup?

