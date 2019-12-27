Which FEMALE champ do you hope wins ‘Survivor: Winners at War’: Sandra, Natalie, Sarah, Parvati … ? [POLL]

The date is set for the most epic reality TV showdowns of all time, as “Survivor: Winners at War” premieres Wednesday, February 12, 2020 on CBS. In this anticipated 40th season (watch the trailer), 20 former winners will duke it out for the title of ultimate “Survivor” and a higher-than-ever $2 million prize. Which of the returning FEMALE champions do you hope wins it all? Familiarize yourselves with the female players below and then be sure to vote in our poll.

Unlike the list of male winners, which suffers from recency bias, several of the female winners hail from the first 20 seasons on the air. They include two-time champ Sandra Diaz-Twine of “Pearl Islands” (Season 7) and “Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20), Amber Mariano of “All-Stars” (Season 8), Danni Boatwright of “Guatemala” (Season 11) and Parvati Shallow of “Micronesia” (Season 16). Of course, that’s likely the result of men winning six of the past seven seasons in a row.

Following those four returnees are a trio of powerful women who won consecutively: Sophie Clarke of “South Pacific” (Season 23), Kim Spradlin of “One World” (Season 24) and Denise Stapley of “Philippines” (Season 25). And the three most recent winners hoping to reclaim “Survivor” glory are Natalie Anderson of “San Juan del Sur” (Season 29), Michele Fitzgerald, “Kaoh Rong” (Season 32) and Sarah Lacina of “Game Changers” (Season 34).

Here’s the alphabetical list of the 10 returning female winners:

Natalie Anderson, “San Juan del Sur” (Season 29)

33, Edgewater, New Jersey

Danni Boatwright, “Guatemala” (Season 11)

43, Tonganoxie, Kansas

Sophie Clarke, “South Pacific” (Season 23)

29, Willsboro, New York

Sandra Diaz-Twine, “Pearl Islands” (Season 7) and “Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20)

44, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Michele Fitzgerald, “Kaoh Rong” (Season 32)

29, Freehold Township, New Jersey

Sarah Lacina, “Game Changers” (Season 34)

35, Marion, Iowa

Amber Mariano, “All-Stars” (Season 8)

40, Pensacola, Florida

Parvati Shallow, “Micronesia” (Season 16)

36, Los Angeles, California

Kim Spradlin, “One World” (Season 24)

36, San Antonio, Texas

Denise Stapley, “Philippines” (Season 25)

48, Cedar Rapids, Iowa