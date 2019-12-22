‘Fleabag’s’ Andrew Scott will end a long drought at the Golden Globes if voters kneel to Hot Priest like we think they will

“Fleabag” is poised for a big night at the Golden Globes, as it is expected to win all three awards for which it is up: Best Comedy/Musical Series, Best TV Comedy/Musical Actress for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Best TV Supporting Actor for Andrew Scott. A victory for Scott would also be a big win for comedies as he’d be just the fourth actor this century to win for one.

The last person to do so was Chris Colfer, who prevailed for “Glee” in 2011. Before him, Jeremy Piven won for “Entourage” in 2008, aka the writers’ strike year, and Robert Downey Jr. bagged the prize for his comeback role on “Ally McBeal” in 2001.

Comedies don’t do too well in the Globes’ catch-all supporting categories in general since they’re up against the far more “prestigious” dramas, TV movies and limited series that voters take more seriously. Since Colfer, Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Ed Harris (“Game Change”), Jon Voight (“Ray Donovan”), Matt Bomer (“The Normal Heart”), Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”), Hugh Laurie (“The Night Manager”), Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”) and Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) have won. And until Alan Arkin‘s and Henry Winkler‘s nominations last year for “The Kominsky Method” and “Barry,” respectively, there hadn’t been a comedy nominee in the category in six years.

SEE Will ‘Fleabag’ be the first show in 11 years to go 3 for 3 at the Golden Globes?

But Scott looks very strong to end this drought since the second season of “Fleabag” blew up in a way no one expected and his Hot Priest got everyone hot and bothered. He was snubbed by the Emmys, which is likely to work to his advantage here since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association could look awesome for honoring Hot Priest when the Emmys didn’t even nominate the dude. Scott also made the cut in the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ single comedy actor category, so the Hot Priest adoration has not receded.

Scott is way out in front at 16/5 odds, with all eight Experts predicting a win. In second is Skarsgard’s father Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”), followed by Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Winkler and Arkin.

PREDICT the Golden Globe TV winners; change them until January 5

Be sure to make your Golden Globe predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on January 5. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions