Golden Globe predictions: Awkwafina is set to make Globes history with ‘The Farewell’

Awkwafina is the overwhelming frontrunner to take home the Golden Globe for Best Comedy/Musical Actress for “The Farewell,” which would not only give her her first Golden Globe but make her the first Asian winner in the category.

The rapper-turned-actress is just the sixth woman of Asian descent to be nominated here, following Machiko Kyo (1956’s “The Teahouse of the August Moon”), Miyoshi Umeki (1961’s “Flower Drum Song”), Yvonne Elliman (1973’s “Jesus Christ Superstar”), Hailee Steinfeld (2016’s “The Edge of Seventeen”), who’s of Filipino descent, and her “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) co-star Constance Wu. None of the five won.

Like at the Oscars, the list of Asian Golden Globe acting winners isn’t very long. Japanese star Yoko Shimada was the first Asian performer, male or female, to prevail in any acting category at the Globes, winning for the 1980 miniseries “Shōgun” (at the time, the limited series/TV movie categories didn’t exist at the Globes, so she won drama actress). Ben Kingsley, who’s British-Indian, took home Best Drama Actor two years later for “Gandhi” (1982) and the now-defunct Best New Actor. Haing S. Ngor, the Cambodian physician-turned-actor, was named Best Supporting Actor “The Killing Fields” (1984).

SEE ‘The Farewell’s’ Awkwafina is the sixth Asian performer to get a Best Comedy/Musical Actress Golden Globe nomination

More than two decades later, Sandra Oh won Best TV Supporting Actress for “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2006. A dozen years after that, Aziz Ansari nabbed Best TV Comedy/Musical Actor for “Master of None.” Last year, Oh triumphed again, this time in drama actress for “Killing Eve,” and Darren Criss, who’s part Filipino, won Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” Oh is the only Asian performer to win multiple Globes and is the first Asian actress with multiple Globes. Since Oh is Korean-Canadian, Awkwafina would also be the first Asian-American actress to win a Globe.

With 82/25 odds, Awkwafina has been the favorite in this race since “Bombshell” submitted in drama. Of the lineup, she’s also the best positioned in the Oscar race for Best Actress, where she currently sits in fifth place.

Rounding out our Globes odds are Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”) in second, followed by Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Emma Thompson (“Late Night”) and Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”).

PREDICT the Golden Globe film winners; change them until January 5

Be sure to make your Golden Globe film winners predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on January 5. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions