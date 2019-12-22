‘Big Little Lies’ is trying to join a very small list of shows with multiple supporting actress Golden Globe wins

The Best TV Supporting Actress Golden Globe has felt like it’s Meryl Streep‘s to lose even before anyone saw a second of her on “Big Little Lies.” If she does extend her win record to nine, “Big Little Lies” would also become the fourth show to win have more than one victory in the category.

Best TV Supporting Actress was added at the 28th Golden Globes in February 1971, and since then only “Alice,” “One Day at a Time” and “Downton Abbey” have managed to pull off multiple wins. The low number makes sense since the category combines all genres of TV, and a high number of stars from one-off programs like TV movies and miniseries have won over the years. Never mind the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association likes to move on to new things, putting regular series at a greater disadvantage.

“Alice” nabbed three wins in a row, from 1979-81, for Polly Holliday (1979-80) and Diane Ladd (1981). Ladd tied with “One Day at a Time” star Valerie Bertinelli, who defended her title the following year. “Downton” claimed prizes for Maggie Smith in 2013 and then for Joanne Froggatt two years later.

“Big Little Lies” won in this category two years ago for Ladd’s daughter Laura Dern, who previously triumphed here for “Recount” in 2009. Dern, Bertinelli and Holliday share the record for most wins in the category with Faye Dunaway (“Ellis Island,” 1985; “Gia,” 1999). Dern was expected to make the cut again this year for “Big Little Lies,” giving her an opportunity to snag the solo record, but she was snubbed.

Streep currently tops our overall odds, although our Experts are split down the middle between her and Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), who’s seeking her first win on her eighth nomination. Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”) is in third, followed by reigning Emmy champ Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) and Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”).

