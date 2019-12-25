Golden Globe predictions: Brad Pitt has a record-setting supporting actor win on lock

The Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe is Brad Pitt‘s to lose. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star has a commanding lead at 16/5 odds to take home award, which would be a record-setting 24 years after his first one for “Twelve Monkeys” (1995).

Pitt would also tie the category record for most wins at two, joining Edmund Gwenn (1947’s “Miracle of 34th Street” and 1950’s “Mister 880”), Edmond O’Brien (1954’s The Barefoot Contessa” and 1964’s “Seven Days in May”), Richard Attenborough (1966’s “The Sand Pebbles” and 1967’s “Doctor Dolittle”), Martin Landau (1988’s “Tucker: The Man and His Dream” and 1994’s “Ed Wood”) and Christoph Waltz (2009’s “Inglourious Basterds” and 2012’s “Django Unchained”). All five won their two Globes within a span of 10 years, with Attenborough being the only back-to-back winner.

A three-time nominee in the category, Pitt was also shortlisted for “Babel” (2006). The Globes was the first major award show to take a shine to him, nominating him in drama actor for “Legends of the Fall” (1994) a year before his “Twelve Monkeys” victory.

Pitt has been the Oscar frontrunner all season for his carefree turn as Cliff Booth, so a win here ought to set him on cruise control to the Dolby Theatre to nab his first Oscar for acting (he has one for producing 2013 Best Picture winner “12 Years a Slave”).

As fate would have it, his Globe competition — and potential Oscar competition — are all Oscar champs from the ’90s. Al Pacino (“The Irishman”) is in second place, followed by his co-star Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”).

