Golden Globe predictions: Jennifer Lopez will hustle off with the supporting actress prize

“Marriage Story” star Laura Dern remains the Best Supporting Actress Oscar favorite, but it’s different story at the Golden Globes. Dern is in second place in our odds there, trailing “Jenny from the Block” herself.

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) has opened up a big lead at 17/5 odds to Dern’s 37/10 to take home the prize. All 11 of our Editors have Lopez winning, while eight Experts are backing her versus four for Dern. Our Top 24 users, however, are more split, with 11 each for Lopez and Dern; one is predicting Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) and another is going out on a limb for Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”).

Lopez, who’s in second in our Oscar odds, is enjoying one of her best years ever, powered by her eye-popping turn in “Hustlers” that is the definition of weaponizing movie-star charisma and has reminded folks of the serious acting chops she first displayed two decades ago in films like “Selena” (1997) and “Out of Sight” (1998) before she turned to music and became a global superstar and brand. Her profile and trajectory are exactly the type that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is fond of, and let’s not forget, the Globes was one of the first on the J.Lo train, having nominated her for Best Comedy/Musical Actress for “Selena.”

Needless to say, a win for Lopez would be huge for her Oscar chances as she seeks her first nomination, especially as her main rival is a highly respected star who has yet to win an Oscar and whose film is a bigger Oscar contender than “Hustlers” is. Dern has also claimed more critics awards than Lopez at the moment.

As the first major awards show out of the gate, the Globes has often changed the course of many Oscar races as subsequent groups sometimes rubber-stamp or piggyback on their winners. Two years ago, Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”) and Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”) were the critical favorites in the supporting races, but the Globes went to Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”) and Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), who steamrolled through the rest of the televised precursors to the nab their first Oscars. Could the same happen to Lopez in this truncated season?

Robbie is in third place in our odds, followed by Annette Bening (“The Report”) and Bates.

