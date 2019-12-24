It’s Scott Lang vs. Hank Pym at the Golden Globes: Will either ‘Ant-Man’ star shrink the competition?

Hank Pym took Scott Lang under his (ant) wing and turned him into the new Ant-Man (not to mention, introduced him to the quantum realm to one day save half the population). But at the Golden Globes, they’re mortal enemies. OK, not really, but Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd are up against each other.

The “Ant-Man” stars are vying for Best TV Comedy/Musical Actor honors for their respective Netflix series, “The Kominsky Method” (Douglas) and “Living with Yourself” (Rudd). So will one of them get bragging rights on the “Ant-Man 3” set?

Per our odds, they’d each have to pull off an upset to claim the gold. Douglas is in fourth place, while Rudd is in fifth. As the defending champ, Douglas is attempting to be the first back-to-back winner in the category since Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”) pulled it off 10 years ago. Not easy to do when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association likes to move on to new things. But the HFPA also hasn’t tired of “Kominsky,” as it retained the same three nominations it had last year, when it also won Best Comedy/Musical Series.

SEE ‘The Kominsky Method’s’ Michael Douglas is trying to pull off a rare title defense at the Golden Globes

Rudd, however, is on a new show. And despite him having been in our lives and on our screens and ageless for almost three decades, he’s been grossly under-rewarded awards-wise; this is his first Globe nomination and one of his few wins was a Critics’ Choice Award for his guest spot on “Parks and Recreation” in 2012. He’s also precisely the kind of likable movie star the HFPA adores. Frankly, the only thing holding him back is that “Living with Yourself” does not have a series nomination, which signals extra support and often helps stars edge out sole nominees; sometimes the HFPA pairs the wins, like last year with Douglas and “Kominsky.”

The last sole nominee to win this category was Douglas and Rudd’s Marvel pal Don Cheadle, who prevailed for “House of Lies” seven years ago. That year, the Globes did the comedy pairing with “Girls,” which won series and actress for Lena Dunham. With “Fleabag” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge the frontrunners in those categories this year, perhaps that opens the door for a sole nominee to win actor.

Two-time reigning Emmy champ Bill Hader (“Barry”) leads our odds, followed by Ben Platt (“The Politician”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”). All of their shows are up for series except for “Ramy.”

