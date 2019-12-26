Golden Globe predictions: ‘Toy Story’ will become the first franchise with multiple animated feature victories

Like at the Oscars, no franchise has won multiple Golden Globe Awards for Best Animated Feature. But that looks like it’s going to change next month as “Toy Story 4” leads our odds to join the 2010 threequel in the winner’s circle.

This year’s field actually offers three opportunities for films to make Globe history as “Frozen II” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” are also nominated — and are in second and fourth place respectively. The first “Frozen” (2013) won, as did “How to Train Your Dragon 2” (2014).

The Globes’ animated feature category was only established 13 years ago, so the first two “Toy Story” installments, released in 1995 and 1999, never had the chance to compete for this award. They were nominated for Best Comedy/Musical Film, with “Toy Story 2” winning, but since the animated category was created, English-language animated films are ineligible for the two main film prizes. For a while, it seemed like “Toy Story 3” would be the final chapter of Woody and Buzz’s adventures, but Disney announced a fourth film in 2014.

SEE ‘Toy Story 4’ director Josh Cooley on feeling the pressure to properly complete Woody’s character arc [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Other franchises have received multiple animated feature bids, including “Cars,” “Despicable Me” and “Wreck-It Ralph,” but only the first “Cars” (2006) film was able to win — and was the category’s inaugural champ.

“Toy Story 4” marks Pixar’s 12th nomination in the category, and the studio has won eight times from its previous 11 bids — by the the most of any studio — so “Toy Story 4” definitely has the edge here. Pixar’s three losses were for “Cars 2” (2011), which received mix reviews and lost to “The Adventures of Tintin”; “The Good Dinosaur” (2015), which fell to another Pixar film, “Inside Out”; and “Incredibles 2,” which was no match for the crowd-pleasing “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” last year.

Rounding out the five are “Missing Link” in third place and “The Lion King” in fifth.

PREDICT the Golden Globe film winners; change them until January 5

Be sure to make your Golden Globe film winners predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on January 5. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions