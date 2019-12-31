Golden Globes 2020: 1st 10 presenters announced for this Sunday include Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Tiffany Haddish

The first 10 Golden Globes 2020 presenters were announced on Tuesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The first wave includes Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington. The 77th annual ceremony will be live this Sunday, January 5, and is hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills.

Tom Hanks will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres will accept the Carol Burnett Award for life achievement in television. The HFPA has not yet announced who will be handing out those trophies.

Top film nominees in the drama categories are “1917,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” Comedy film nominees are “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Rocketman.” Last year’s two movie champs were “Bohemian Rhapsody” (drama) and “Green Book” (comedy), the latter of which went on to an Oscar Best Picture victory a few weeks later.

PREDICT the Golden Globe film winners; change them until January 5

Be sure to make your Golden Globe film winners predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on January 5. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions