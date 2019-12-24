Golden Globe Experts say Eddie Murphy (‘Dolemite is My Name’) is out front, but here’s who he has to watch out for

The Golden Globes will be held early on in the new year on January 5, 2020, and we already have a dozen Expert journalists from top media outlets chiming in about who will win. As of this writing most of them are betting on Eddie Murphy to claim Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor for “Dolemite is My Name.” But it’s hardly a done deal.

Perhaps surprising given his stature as a comedian, Murphy has only ever won one Golden Globe in his career, and it was for one of his most dramatic performances, as drug-addicted musician James “Thunder” Early in “Dreamgirls” (2006). Before that he was nominated for some of his best-known comic roles — “48 Hrs.” (1982), “Trading Places” (1983), “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984) and “The Nutty Professor” (1996) — but lost for them.

As real-life comedian Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite,” Murphy may have the best of both worlds, playing the kind of biographical role awards voters often love while getting to flex his comic muscles the way he’s best known for. Now he’s predicted to win his first Globe as a leading man by seven Experts: Edward Douglas (The Beast), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Michael Musto (NewNowNext), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Decider), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

But two of Murphy’s rivals — Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“) and Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) — earned SAG Award nominations while Murphy didn’t, so if Globe voters want to be seen as anticipating the Oscars — as they often do — they might lean towards one of them instead.

That may be why three Experts are backing Egerton: Erik Davis (Fandango), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV). The other two say it will be DiCaprio: Eric Deggans (NPR) and Jack Mathews (Gold Derby). This would be Egerton’s first victory, but DiCaprio has prevailed three times before, so we know just how much the Hollywood Foreign Press loves him. Will either of them be able to overtake Murphy?

