Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’) deserves to win the Golden Globe despite her incredible rivals

Helena Bonham Carter is primarily known for her big-screen roles ranging from her 1985 debut, “A Room With a View,” to being villainous Bellatrix Lestrange in the “Harry Potter” franchise. She was Oscar-nominated as a lead in 1997’s “The Wings of the Dove” and for her supporting role as King George VI’s wife and mother of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret in 2010’s “The King’s Speech.”

But Bonham Carter has also been lauded for a fair number of her TV efforts as well. In fact, she has received more recognition for her small-screen work at the Golden Globes, with four previous nominations for a miniseries or a TV film: 1993’s “Fatal Deception: Mrs. Lee Harvey Oswald,” 1998’s “Merlin,” 2002’s “Live From Baghdad” and 2013’s “Burton and Taylor.” As for Emmys, her lone win was an International Emmy for her performance in 2009’s “Enid” as British children’s author Enid Blyton.

Now it is time to make up the oversight by honoring her for her first-ever continuing TV role in the third series of Netflix’s “The Crown” as Princess Margaret opposite Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II — roles that both ladies will repeat on Season 4. That Bonham Carter has played their characters’ mother in “The King’s Speech” somehow seems to make the casting rather serendipitous.

Because Bonham Carter just happens to be front and center in my favorite chapter of the third season of Netflix’s “The Crown,” I would love for her to win a lone overdue supporting Globe. A lead SAG award might be a wee bit harder since the much-beloved Colman is in the same category. The title of the episode? “Magaretology.” It focuses on her Margaret, the younger and more vivacious sister of the cautious and staid monarch. Elizabeth II would send her sibling on a charm offensive to the States in 1965 . Her mission? To convince the often lewd and earthy U.S. President Lyndon Baines Johnson (Clancy Brown) to provide a financial bailout — a rescue package as it were — for Britain.

The princess arrived, along with her handsome photographer husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones aka Lord Snowdon, and piles of matching white luggage, after flying commercially in a first-class cabin that they had all to themselves. Meanwhile, LBJ’s initial reaction to giving funds to the United Kingdom is to “screw the Brits. … I don’t give a crap about any special relationship.”

That is where Margaret comes in, who is described in the press as “a more vibrant, modern and engaging version of her older sister.” Indeed. Her reply when asked what she is most looking forward to on her trip to America, she says, “Liberty.” The royal couple will go on to hobnob with stars like Mia Farrow, Gregory Peck, Frank Sinatra and Fred Astaire in Los Angeles. However, marital troubles are stirred up as Lord Snowdon is sick of his wife attracting all of the attention, or as he puts it: “Being second fiddle to a pygmy princess.”

But the tour highlight would be a fancy black-tie dinner at the White House hosted by LBJ and his wife, Lady Bird, after the president turned down a chance at shooting at birds at Balmoral. Margaret tries to connect with Johnson by bringing up the fact that her No. 2 status is akin to the former Vice President when it comes to his serving under the late JFK.

She then cheekily declares herself “the Vice Queen” in solidarity. Soon they are quite chummy as they get into a drinking contest, which then leads to a rather bawdy limerick showdown. Margaret’s initial attempt: “There was a young woman from Delaware who liked to make love in her underwear. A terrible prude, she would never go nude, and her bum, hips and tits she’ll never bare.”

Then the tipsy prez and princess hit the dance floor together followed by singing a duet to “Anything You Can Do” as they party into the wee hours. All of the sudden, LBJ is a raging Anglophile and gladly coughs up the cash. The queen is pleased with Margaret’s outcome but, sadly, is clearly guarded about allowing her to participate in more royal responsibilities.

Right now, Bonham Carter is in second place among the Golden Globe competitors up for TV supporting actress with 18/5. Alas, mighty Meryl Streep is on top for her stint as a vindictive mother on “Big Little Lies.” Her other fellow nominees all have Oscar cred if not the prize themselves: Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”), Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) and Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”). But just as you root for Margaret on “The Crown,” some of that affection definitely carries over to the woman who so vividly brings her to life.

Be sure to make your Golden Globe film winners predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on January 5. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums.