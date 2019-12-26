Golden Globes: Can Jennifer Lopez (‘Hustlers’) become 8th sole nominee to win Best Supporting Actress?

Going into this year’s Golden Globes, Jennifer Lopez is currently predicted to win Best Film Supporting Actress with 69/20 odds in Gold Derby’s combined predictions for her performance in this past summer’s box office hit, “Hustlers.” On paper, you’d think the Hollywood Foreign Press Association would easily do that in a heartbeat, like how they awarded Sylvester Stallone Best Film Supporting Actor in 2015 for “Creed.” However, what may not bode well for Lopez’s chances is the fact that she is the only recognition the film itself received from the Golden Globes.

To date, only seven contenders have won this award as their film’s lone nomination: Cate Blanchett (“I’m Not There”), Angelina Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted”), Mira Sorvino (“Mighty Aphrodite”), Dianne Wiest (“Bullets Over Broadway”), Brenda Vaccaro (“Once is Not Enough”), Agnes Moorehead (“Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte”) and Janet Leigh (“Psycho”). Can JLo overcome that important stat to become the eighth?

In “Hustlers,” young and inexperienced New York stripper Destiny (Constance Wu) is getting by on her good looks and basic moves, but she wants more, particularly since her greedy bosses take more from her under the table than she can afford to lose. She wants what Ramona (Lopez), the club’s veteran vixen, has: all the right moves and all the money she can handle. Ramona willingly takes Destiny under her wing. Destiny ascends toward the top of the strip club food chain and she and Ramona become inseparable friends. Until the 2008 recession hits. The business dries up, Destiny finds herself pregnant, and she can’t even land a menial job in retail to make ends meet. Desperate times call for desperate measures, though, and she and Ramona, along with the beautiful Annabelle (Lili Reinhart), cook up a scheme to steal from the tight-wallet rich and give to themselves, to make a living hustling men for their credit card numbers and living it up on their unwilling and unwitting dimes.

The last time a sole nominee won the Golden Globe for Best Film Supporting Actress was Blanchett for “I’m Not There” in 2007. Since then, every winner in that category has been from a film that received multiple nominations by the Hollywood Foreign Press: Kate Winslet (“The Reader,” 2008), Mo’Nique (“Precious,” 2009), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter,” 2010), Octavia Spencer (“The Help,” 2011), Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérables,” 2012), Jennifer Lawrence (“American Hustle,” 2013), Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood,” 2014), Kate Winslet (“Steve Jobs,” 2015), Viola Davis (“Fences,” 2016), Allison Janney (“I, Tonya,” 2017) and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” 2018). That particular stat may be what bodes well for fellow nominees Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”), as their films have multiple bids.

Dern is currently in second place to win with 18/5 odds. She is an acting veteran who has so far swept through a lot of critics awards this season. Dern also has the visibility factor of appearing in the second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” from earlier this year as well as having a supporting role in Greta Gerwig’s new film adaptation of “Little Women.” Both of those projects happened to have been recognized by the HFPA as well in different categories. She also happens to be a previous winner four times before for her work in television, but “Marriage Story” happens to be her second Golden Globe nomination for her film work following the very first nomination she ever received for 1991’s “Rambling Rose.” It also helps that Dern happens to be a child of Hollywood as her parents are veteran actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, which led to her becoming Miss Golden Globe in 1982. Let’s also not forget that she is the only Best Film Supporting Actress nominee this year whose film happens to have a Best Picture nominee (in the category of Best Film Drama).

Meanwhile, Robbie is currently in third place with 4/1 odds. In “Bombshell,” she plays a composite character named Kayla Pospisil, an associate producer at Fox News that gets abused by Roger Ailes (John Lithgow). Robbie is also a previous nominee for starring in “I, Tonya” two years ago, and she also happens to have the visibility factor of appearing in one of this year’s Best Film Comedy/Musical nominees, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” So is Jennifer Lopez as far outfront to win the Globe as people think? Or could Laura Dern or Margot Robbie win due to their films having more support from the Hollywood Foreign Press?

