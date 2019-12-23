Golden Globes clean sweep for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’? Last year’s top prognosticator says it’ll go 5-for-5

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is the odds-on favorite to win two out of its five Golden Globe nominations: Best Film Comedy/Musical and Best Film Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt). But what about its other three bids? According to the predictions of Frantisek Forrai as of this writing, Quentin Tarantino‘s ode to 1960s show business will win all of those too. And why should we listen to him? Well, out of almost 4,000 Gold Derby users who predicted last year’s winners, he got the very best score.

Forrai was one of only three users who correctly predicted 12 out of the 14 Golden Globe film categories in 2019, and he edged out the other two on points by getting slightly better odds when he locked in his predictions. He correctly predicted the upset victory for “Bohemian Rhapsody” for Best Film Drama. He also anticipated Glenn Close‘s Best Film Drama Actress win for “The Wife” over front-runner Lady Gaga (“A Star is Born”). The only categories he got wrong were Best Screenplay (he predicted “The Favourite,” but “Green Book” won) and Best Score (he predicted “Mary Poppins Returns,” but “First Man” won).

Now he agrees with the consensus that “Once Upon a Time” will win Best Film and Best Supporting Actor. But he also says Leonardo DiCaprio will upset Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite is My Name”) for lead-acting honors and that Quentin Tarantino will upset the likes of Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) to win Best Director and Best Screenplay.

If our top user is right, “Once Upon a Time” will become one of the eight most awarded films in Globes history. It would tie “Doctor Zhivago” (1965), “Love Story” (1970), “The Godfather” (1972) and “A Star is Born” (the 1976 version). And the only films it would trail would be seven-time winner “La La Land” (2016) and six-time champs “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) and “Midnight Express” (1978). Could Tarantino and company really pull that off?

Be sure to make your Golden Globe predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced.