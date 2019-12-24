Golden Globe Experts warn that Scarlett Johansson (‘Marriage Story’) could upset Renee Zellweger (‘Judy’)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) is the front-runner to win Best Film Drama Actress at the Golden Globes just like she’s the front-runner at the Oscars. But the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that decided the Globes have always been fond of Scarlett Johansson, who is currently nominated for the fifth time for “Marriage Story.” But Johansson has never won before, while Zellweger already has three trophies under her belt. Might this be the time for Johansson to shine?

Most of the Expert journalists we’ve polled from top media outlets agree with the overall consensus that Zellweger will win, but two of them are taking a chance on Johansson: Eric Deggans (NPR) and Joyce Eng (Gold Derby). Johansson is also backed by three of the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby: Matt Noble and myself in addition to Eng.

Johansson has the benefit of starring in the year’s most nominated film: “Marriage Story” has a leading six bids, while “Judy” is only nominated for Zellweger’s performance. And just look at how many times Johansson has made the cut at the Globes before: for both of her 2003 breakthrough films, “Lost in Translation” (Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress) and “Girl with a Pearl Earring” (Best Film Drama Actress), then for 2004’s “A Love Song for Bobby Long” (Best Film Drama Actress) and 2005’s “Match Point” (Best Film Supporting Actress).

None of those Globe nominations led to Oscar nominations, which shows how much the HFPA has had her back in previous years. Considering that she looks relatively safe for an Oscar nomination at this point, the Globes may love her that much more if her history is any indication. And she may end up being voters’ best opportunity to award “Marriage Story” for acting if they decide to go for Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) over Adam Driver in the lead-actor race and Jennifer Lopez‘s “Hustlers” comeback over Laura Dern in the supporting category. And if she wins here, that might set her up for Oscar glory a few weeks later.

