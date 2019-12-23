First family at the Grammys: Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama may win Best Spoken Word Album, just like Barack did

It’s pretty common for politicians to win Grammys. That’s because the race for Best Spoken Word Album includes audio books, and recordings by government leaders tend to have the greatest sense of import. But it’s less common for a US president and first lady to prevail. It looks like it might happen in 2020, though, as Michelle Obama appears likely to follow in Barack Obama‘s footsteps by taking home that prize.

Barack won his first Grammy in 2006 for “Dreams from My Father” when he was a US senator. Then he won again in 2008 for “Audacity of Hope” a few months before he won the presidency. Now Michelle is nominated for the first time for her memoir “Becoming,” which was released in text and audio formats in November 2018.

Michelle is the only politically connected nominee in the category this year, and she leads our official predictions with 10/3 odds, which are calculated by combining the forecasts of all Gold Derby users who have registered to make their predictions here in our predictions center. Her biggest threat appears to be “Beastie Boys Book,” which was recorded by various artists and produced by surviving Beastie Boys members Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, along with Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt. One mustn’t underestimate the power of beloved musicians making spoken word albums, as evidenced by past wins for Quincy Jones for his autobiography “Q” (2002) and Janis Ian for “Society’s Child” (2013).

But politics often take precedence. President Jimmy Carter has won three times. Senators Everett Dirksen and Al Franken prevailed too (though Franken won before he was elected). The Obamas wouldn’t even be the first first couple to take home matching Grammys. Hillary Clinton (“It Takes a Village” in 1997) and Bill Clinton (“My Life” in 2005) were both awarded in this category too. Will Michelle be next for “Becoming”?

