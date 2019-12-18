Jennifer Hudson’s first television performance of ‘Memory’ from ‘Cats’ will leave you with goosebumps [WATCH]

During Tuesday’s Season 17 finale of “The Voice,” former coach Jennifer Hudson stopped by to deliver her first television performance of the iconic song “Memory” from “Cats.” Dressed elegantly in a black evening dress, Hudson stepped out on a stage filled with fog and an enormous moon backdrop. Hudson takes on the role of Grizabella in Tom Hooper‘s adaptation of the classic Broadway production, which will be released in theaters December 20. Watch JHud’s live performance video above.

Believe it or not, it’s been 12 years since Hudson won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for playing Effie White in Bill Condon‘s 2006 musical “Dreamgirls.” “I have to just take this moment in,” Hudson said in her Oscar speech. “I cannot believe this. Look what God can do. If my grandmother was here to see me now … she was my biggest inspiration for everything. She was a singer and she had the passion for it, but she never had the chance. And that was the thing that pushed me forward to continue.”

The “Cats” trailer relies heavily on Hudson’s powerful voice as she belts out “Memory” over images of humanoid felines prancing around town, including Taylor Swift and Judi Dench. It’s the kind of performance that just oozes “Oscar,” as voters can’t stop themselves from fawning head over paws for these types of singing roles. Just ask Anne Hathaway, who won for a similar memorable performance in “Les Miserables” six years after Hudson’s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” moment in “Dreamgirls.”

Hudson served as a coach on NBC’s reality TV show in Seasons 13 and 15. None of her artists made “The Voice” finale during her first at-bat, but when she returned she mentored Kennedy Holmes all the way to fourth place. Before “The Voice,” Hudson rose to fame on “American Idol” where she shockingly came in seventh place in the third season.

During Tuesday’s two-hour finale, country singer Jake Hoot of Team Kelly Clarkson was named the winner. Second place went to Ricky Duran of Team Blake Shelton, with Katie Kadan of Team John Legend placing third and Rose Short of Team Gwen Stefani coming in fourth. The next season of “The Voice” debuts in early 2020 on NBC.

