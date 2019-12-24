Jeremy Clapin (‘I Lost My Body’ director) on making an animated film about ‘how to find yourself’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

Jeremy Clapin is getting major attention for his first feature film, “I Lost My Body,” which is in contention to possibly score an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. The film is about a severed hand and its journey to make its way back to the rest of its body.

Clapin recently spoke with Gold Derby contributing writer Charles Bright about crafting such a unique story, the difficulty in selling the film to others and whether he wants to continue in feature film. Watch the exclusive web interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: The first question I have to ask is how did you come up with the idea for this kind of animated movie about a severed hand trying to find its way back to its owner?

Jeremy Clapin: In fact, the film is an adaptation from a book called “Happy Hand,” a book from Guillaume Laurant and this is my producer, Marc du Pontavice. I met him in 2011 and from the first time we saw each other and we wanted to make an adaptation in the future, an animated film, and I shot a short film and he found something between the two, so he called me and we met around this idea to adapt this book.

GD: And you said that was Guillaume Laurant?

JC: Yeah, Guillaume Laurant, he’s the screenwriter of “Amélie” also. He used to work a lot with Jean-Pierre Jeunet, and yes, I really found something really interesting and unique in this film. It was the first time a hand can be the first character and I like the fact this is a reverse question, it’s not the body missing the hand but the hand missing the body. It brings me somewhere else I did not expect to go reading the book, so it was a challenging thing to do for a director. It was very exciting.

GD: So I’m wondering, was this idea a tough sell to people when you were trying to get the movie made? Because I was explaining the plot of the movie to someone who was just asking me about it, and they were like, “Really?” How tough was this to sell when you were trying to get it made?

JC: Doing this film we were quite alone trying to find some funding. So when we went out to Cannes Festival the first time the film was released, we took a lot of risks alone to do this film, and the risk, in a way, paid. The pitch of the film even today is really hard to do. The subject is a severed hand but the film is not talking about the severed hand. It’s talking about the missing part, the rest of the body, and it’s talking about us, in fact. This film is really showing how to find yourself and it’s about how you have to survive, how you have to deal with fate and destiny, how you can struggle. It’s all about that, in fact.

GD: What were the biggest challenges that you encountered in making this as opposed to what you experienced when you were making your short films?

JC: I used to do short film and I wasn’t expected to be involved in any case in a feature film because I thought feature film is a lot about constrain of industry and what I like in short film in animation is I can do what I want and it’s only about my purpose and most of my short films are for adults. I have a lot of friends, also, who had an experience with feature film in animation and most of the time they lose somewhere. The initial project was not anymore inside the film at the end because of too many people involved, because the industry process really can push back on the auteur. When I’ve met Marc, my producer, it was my first focus point with him to enter in the discussion, was, if you want to make an auteur film, we have to give space to the auteur, even in the pipeline.” Because I used to make my short film using my own tools. I try to bring also my pipeline when I’m involved in a project. Also, Xilam was really behind me and trusting me in how to bring this the way I wanted to do the film technically speaking and also in a creative way.

GD: One of the very distinctive things about the film other than the animation and the visual style of it is the beautiful score by Dan Levy and I was wondering what was the process like of getting that kind of product from the composer, to get that kind of score?

JC: The film is talking about suburbs, daily situation in a realistic suburb of Paris, it can be kind of dark sometimes and the music has to raise all the story upon the town. I wanted the music and the score to be able to be cosmic or something mystical. Also, my use of the music is not as usual in animation. I was really more trying to use it as, I don’t know, live action but as a mood. As something that can make a link to different timelines of the film and push the emotion without illustrating the action of the hand. It was really about how to bring this out of space.

GD: I actually wanna touch on something you said in one of your other answers. You said you never saw yourself making feature films and here you are now releasing this film that’s a feature film. Do you want to continue making more features possibly in the future?

JC: Sure, because it was a good experience and I was able to be involved as in my short film as an auteur in this film. It’s not so often you have this possibility in animation because of the industry. So this was a great experience. Because the budget was not so high, it was really hard-working and I hope I can be able to work with a little more budget, of course, but with the same kind of approach. I need this auteur approach. I need the industry to trust a director to work with. It was great. Maybe in the middle of the production it’s really hard, you are thinking about solving problems, only fixing problems and it’s the hardest part of the film, but when it’s going down, when everything is solving, you start to see the picture, the team getting more and more involved, seeing the picture. It was really a great experience at the end.

GD: We are an awards website and you’re now in the midst of all this awards craziness as this film is getting campaigned for the Oscars and I’m curious, what’s been the most surreal aspect of this specific process that you’ve been going through over the past couple of months?

JC: It’s my first feature film so all is new, in fact, so I don’t have any reference. I used to make short film, my short film was a success. But with short film, there is no release, there is not so much press, so no, all is very exciting. I also can feel that animation is behind me, the world of animation, because we need this kind of film. Also, live action and it’s not about only animation, it’s about cinema. I feel a lot of support of my friends, directors but also the young generation who want to make film in animation. Yes, I feel proud to be here and support all the animation branch.