No Globe? No problem! Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’) could still win at Critics’ Choice Awards

HBO’s “Succession” had a good morning when Golden Globe nominations were announced, earning bids for Best Drama Series, Best TV Drama Actor (Brian Cox) and Best TV Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin). It wasn’t so good for Jeremy Strong, though; he’s a co-lead but wasn’t nominated with his on-screen dad. No worries, though. At the Critics’ Choice Awards it was the other way around, with Strong nominated and Cox snubbed. And there’s a good chance Strong could win there.

It’s certainly not a done deal for Strong, who faces the reigning Emmy winner, Billy Porter (“Pose”). The star of the FX series currently gets leading odds of 9/2 based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have made their forecasts here in our predictions center. But Strong is close behind with 5/1 odds. Among those betting on is victory are two of the Expert journalists we’ve polled from top media outlets: Eric Deggans (NPR) and Joyce Eng (Gold Derby). He’s also favored by two of the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby: Eng and Rob Licuria.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Critics’ Choice Awards deviated from other groups. They went with Matthew McConaughey (“True Detective”) in this category even though he lost the Golden Globe and the Emmy. And they awarded Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) twice (2015, 2016) even though he hasn’t won a Globe or an Emmy for that performance either. In a wide open field with eight (!) nominees this year and no co-star to siphon votes away, Strong could be especially strong in this race, especially since we’re predicting that “Succession” will win Best Drama Series.

So will Strong get his revenge at these kudos without his domineering father in his way?

Be sure to make your Critics' Choice predictions so that Hollywood studio executives and top name stars can see how their programs are faring in our odds. Don't be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until just before winners are announced on January 12.