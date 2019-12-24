‘Just Mercy’ reviews: Michael B. Jordan is a ‘powerhouse’ in biographical drama about death row crusader

The legal drama “Just Mercy” aims for inspiration over the holidays, opening Christmas Day with its story of real-life legal crusader Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), who fought to save a wrongly convicted man (Jamie Foxx) from death row. But did it land with critics?

As of this writing the film has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 21 reviews counted thus far: 15 positive, 6 somewhat mixed, but none outright negative. Elsewhere, the film has a Rotten Tomatoes freshness rating of 79% based on 81 reviews. RT classifies reviews merely as positive or negative, which means 64 of those critics give it a thumbs up, while 17 give it a thumbs down. The RT critics’ consensus sums up the film’s reception by saying, “‘Just Mercy’ dramatizes a real-life injustice with solid performances, a steady directorial hand, and enough urgency to overcome a certain degree of earnest advocacy.”

Because RT is a pass-fail review aggregator while MC is more nuanced, the differing scores suggests that most critics like the film to varying degrees, but few would call it a masterpiece. So while some argue that the film is “profoundly moving” with “stirring” speeches” and a “powerhouse performance” by Jordan in the leading role, others contend that it’s not the “purest or boldest aesthetic expression” and that writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton “rarely elevates” the material. Or as one critic succinctly puts it, it’s “flawed albeit powerful.”

But Foxx’s performance has earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his supporting performance, which could put the Oscar winner on track for his third career nomination. The film also won a Freedom of Expression Award from the National Board of Review. Will the motion picture academy recognize it as well? Check out some of the reviews below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

Sara Stewart (New York Post): “Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, both capable of explosive performances, package their energy into tightly controlled characters in the story of Walter McMillian (Foxx), a wrongly convicted man on death row in Alabama in the 1980s … I found ‘Just Mercy,’ from director Destin Daniel Cretton (‘Short Term 12’), profoundly moving and, at times, almost unbearably sad.”

Wendy Ide (Screen Daily): “This is movie-making with a mission. Based on the life of Harvard-educated lawyer Bryan Stevenson (a powerhouse performance from Michael B. Jordan) who set up a practice in Alabama to defend wrongly convicted death row prisoners, ‘Just Mercy’ smoulders with righteous anger and indignation … The courtroom speeches are stirring, which is fortunate because there are a lot of them.”

Sarah Kurchak (Consequence of Sound): “It might not be the purest or boldest aesthetic expression in the history of cinema, but ‘Just Mercy’ is incredibly effective at what it sets out to do: change hearts and minds about capital punishment … It might not be to everyone’s taste, or everyone’s politics, but this flawed albeit powerful film is worthy of your time and consideration.”

Inkoo Kang (Slate): “‘Just Mercy’ ably evokes the Kafkaesque maze that the legal system can be, particularly for economically disadvantaged suspects of color, who are too often viewed as criminals first and human beings a distant second … But writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton (‘Short Term 12,’ ‘The Glass Castle’) rarely elevates the proceedings above a TV movie version of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.'”

