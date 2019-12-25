Lizzo (‘Truth Hurts’): Will she be 100% that Grammy winner for Record and Song of the Year?

Will Lizzo win Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys for “Truth Hurts“? Those categories rarely go to hip-hop artists, but “Truth Hurts” is categorized as a pop song at the Grammys, and even if it weren’t the hip-hop glass ceiling was broken last year when Childish Gambino‘s politically charged “This is America” won the top categories. Also, Lizzo took a DNA test; turns out she’s the year’s most nominated artist.

It’s going to be tough, though. Lizzo is nominated in all four general field categories, which almost always makes you the front-runner at least in the Best New Artist race, but for the first time in Grammy history there are two artists nominated in all four races: Billie Eilish also swept the general field, and she also had one of the year’s biggest singles (“Bad Guy”).

But “Truth Hurts” was the single that launched a thousand memes — she is “100% that bitch” after all. So Expert journalist Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Music) thinks she’ll win Record of the Year, while fellow Expert Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) is betting on her for Song of the Year. She has a better chance in the latter category according to our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Grammy winners: eight of those savvy prognosticators are betting on her, while 11 say it’ll be Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

The fact that so many of us are betting on Lizzo may be a testament to how quickly the Grammys have changed. The recording academy has widened its voting membership, and the expansion of the top categories to eight nominees apiece may also have helped Childish Gambino last year. Now it could help Lizzo just a couple of years after it seemed like Beyonce couldn’t get arrested when it came to picking the winners in the top races. What a difference a couple of years makes.

