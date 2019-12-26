What about ‘Us’? It could make Lupita Nyong’o the fifth actress to complete the lead-supporting SAG Award double

Lupita Nyong’o has become a critical darling, bagging a slew of critics prizes for her killer dual roles in “Us.” While she missed out on a Golden Globe nomination, she did snag an all-important Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for lead actress. The last time she was individually SAG-nominated, she won, for her supporting turn in “12 Years a Slave” (2013) en route to her Oscar. So if she can pull off an upset at SAG, she’d be one of the elite few with both lead and supporting actress awards.

Just four women have claimed both prizes, and one of Nyong’o’s rivals did it first: Renee Zellweger won in lead for “Chicago” (2002) and then in supporting the following year for “Cold Mountain” (2003). Helen Mirren was second, adding a lead statuette for “The Queen” (2006) to her supporting one for “Gosford Park” (2001). Cate Blanchett first triumphed in supporting for “The Aviator” (2004) and then in lead for “Blue Jasmine” (2013). Viola Davis is the most recent member of this group, having garnered the lead award for “The Help” (2011) and then a supporting bookend for “Fences” (2016).

Two other women have two individual film SAG Awards, but they’re both in the same category: Frances McDormand won in lead for “Fargo” (1996) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), and Kate Winslet has twin supporting wins for “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) and “The Reader” (2008).

Nyong’o, who also has an ensemble SAG Award for “Black Panther” (2018), is currently in fourth place in our odds, trailing Zellweger (“Judy”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”); Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is in fifth. But there’s a chance things could break her way. Zellweger and Theron could split the vote with their “transformative” performances — and even Erivo to a degree since like them she’s playing a famous person — while Johansson could split the vote with herself since she’s also up in supporting for “Jojo Rabbit” (or just win in supporting instead). Nyong’o also has the advantage of being in the oldest film, as “Us” was released in March, which means most people have seen it — key because SAG voters do not blind vote.

While Nyong’o wouldn’t be the first actress to complete the lead-supporting double, no man has done it yet. But that could change this year between Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”), Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) and Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”).

