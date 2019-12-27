Which MALE champ are you rooting for in ‘Survivor: Winners at War’: Rob, Jeremy, Yul, Ethan … ? [POLL]

When “Survivor” returns to the airwaves on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, get ready for the most epic showdown in reality TV history when 20 former champs return to compete in “Winners at War” (watch the trailer). Fans have been clamoring for this all-winners battle for years and now that it’s here, which of the former MALE champions are you rooting for to win the $2 million prize? Familiarize yourselves with the Season 40 male players below and then be sure to vote in our poll.

There is slight recency bias in the male winners as only two hail from the first 20 seasons of the show: Ethan Zohn of “Africa” (Season 3) and Yul Kwon of “Cook Islands” (Season 13). Next in line is Rob Mariano of “Redemption Island” (Season 22), who just served as a mentor in the recently concluded 39th season, dubbed “Island of the Idols.” Tyson Apostol of “Blood vs. Water” (Season 27) and Tony Vlachos of “Cagayan” (Season 28) round out the list as the other winners who prevailed within the first 30 installments.

That means the other five returning male champs are among the most recent additions to the “Survivor” winners list: Jeremy Collins of “Cambodia” (Season 31), Adam Klein of “Millennials vs. Gen X” (Season 33), Ben Driebergen of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (Season 35), Wendell Holland of “Ghost Island” (Season 36) and Nick Wilson of “David vs. Goliath” (Season 37). The reigning champion, Tommy Sheehan of “Island of the Idols” (Season 39), wasn’t eligible as the 40th season was filmed before he was crowned.

Here’s the alphabetical list of the 10 returning male winners:

Tyson Apostol, “Blood vs. Water” (Season 27)

39, Heber City, Utah

Jeremy Collins, “Cambodia” (Season 31)

41, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Ben Driebergen, “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (Season 35)

36, Boise, Idaho

Wendell Holland, “Ghost Island” (Season 36)

35, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Adam Klein, “Millennials vs. Gen X” (Season 33)

28, San Francisco, California

Yul Kwon, “Cook Islands” (Season 13)

44, San Mateo, California

Rob Mariano, “Redemption Island” (Season 22)

43, Pensacola, Florida

Tony Vlachos, “Cagayan” (Season 28)

45, Jersey City, New Jersey

Nick Wilson, “David vs. Goliath” (Season 37)

28, Williamsburg, Kentucky

Ethan Zohn, “Africa” (Season 3)

45, New York, New York