‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ costume designer Ellen Mirojnick was inspired by nature

Ellen Mirojnick had worked with Angelina Jolie twice (on 2016’s “By the Sea” and 2018’s “First They Killed My Father”) before being hired to design the costumes for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” It was this familiarity that made her job easier. “You have a shorthand and trust – that’s really important. If you have that trust going in, no matter how different or difficult the project is, you are one step ahead of the game.”

Mirojnick had done the costumes for the 1998 television version of “Cinderella,” another adaptation of a Charles Perrault classic. She reaped an Emmy bid for that (she won in 2014 for “Behind the Candelabra,” which starred her longtime friend and collaborator Michael Douglas). But she readily admits that earlier credit was of no help now. “Yes, it was a fairytale period, but it was later and a different tone to ‘Maleficent,’ which was somewhere between medieval times and the renaissance.” However, she concedes, “the fun and the freedom of both projects are somewhat the same.”

“As costume designers, we are storytellers as well – the story comes first and the text leads the way. It’s important that we ground our work in someplace that will help the audience along, and not distract from the period of time that you’re in – even if you’re in a fairy tale.”

While Mirojnick wasn’t afforded the time to delve into Perrault’s original writing, she did revisit both the first “”Maleficent” (2015) and the original “Sleeping Beauty” from 1960, which the called “the bible.” “It’s important to know from where it comes from and not disrespect that at all. You have so much history there that the fan base will always relate in their subconscious – that’s where they begin, so it’s important to respect what’s come before so that you can go forward. A little bit of the old and a little bit of the new creates something different and leads you onto the next level.”

Another inspiration was, naturally, nature – and all the encompassing ideas that such a vast and indefinable subject brings with it. “What comes from nature, what’s born of nature, who lives in nature, the lost tribes of the world, living in nature, nature in terms of minerals found, animals found – and, ultimately, what is nature and how does one live in nature? Nature was a huge thing for us.”

In Mirojnick’s research, she explored the different elements of nature, namely the desert, the tundra, the forest, and the tropics. She and her team then studied what comes from those regions, what they look like, what their main aspects are, and what the qualities created in those regions are. “That,” she tells me, “was how things began to evolve into the lands of the dark fae.” This, however, shone a light on the dark side of humans, too. “It was really interesting to delve into different parts of all of that because unfortunately, we learned how we as humans disrespect nature. We disrespect nature so much – not only can we humans not live together, but we can’t live together with mother earth and that was quite alarming when we focused on those aspects.”

Mirojnick warns that, as a designer, you have to treat every performer no matter their status exactly the same. “You can’t let their iconic stature lead the way – when we do our work with actors and actors come into the fitting room, everyone is equal. We have a job to do and we must do it the best of our ability. You want to continue that iconic status, of course, but first and foremost you have to get down to the character and then hope that you’ve done your work well enough that they remain icons and continue to tell the story.”

And then, she says, when it works, all of a sudden you see a smile on their face: “When the costume, the character, and the actor become one – and it is heavenly. When you see this ‘wow’ come over an actor, a wash and gleam in their eye, it’s an astounding feeling as the designer. It’s the most satisfying, fulfilling feeling to see a character come to life after it started with a sketch.”

Those sketches led to some fantastical costumes that help to create a creative and immersive world that could look good to Oscar voters. The first entry certainly did. Anna B. Sheppard earned an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design. How would Mirojnick feel if she could go one better than her predecessor? “I would be absolutely thrilled. I’m not shy about saying that – I would be thrilled. Looking at that gold statue is something that I’ve looked at since I was seven years old when my parents let me stay up to watch the Oscars – and I’ve been mesmerized by it.

“Funnily enough, the night that I gave birth to my daughter in 1984 was the night of the Oscars! She was lying in my arms and we watched the end of the ceremony – I don’t remember who won Best Picture, but I always found that funny.” For the record, it was “Terms of Endearment.”

